A Nogales man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison, as well as a lifetime of probation and sex offender status, for a sexual tryst with a minor.
Cesar Adrian Orona, who was 32 at the time of his offenses in early 2019, was sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on June 29 after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 6 felony.
Judge Thomas Fink sentenced him to prison for one conviction, and to probation on the other.
As part of his probation, Orona is required to remained registered as a sex offender and successfully complete a sex offender treatment program. He is also forbidden from having contact with anyone under the age of 18 or accessing the internet without approval from his probation officer.
Court documents show that in September 2019, federal agents in Nogales received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a minor was being enticed to engage in sexual activity and share pornographic images. That information led to Orona’s arrest at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Nov. 13, 2019 when he tried to enter the United States from Mexico.
Evidence gathered through the investigation revealed that Orona had become friends on Facebook with his victim, whom he knew to be 16. They later met in person and engaged in sexual acts.
As part of his prison sentence, Orona was given credit for 229 days served prior to sentencing.
NPD will use grant for immigration enforcement
The Nogales Police Department will use a $700,000 federal grant to partner with federal law enforcement to combat illegal immigration, according to a grant application submitted by NPD.
The department is set to receive the funds as part of the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. The money will pay salary and certain benefits for three new officers for three years.
The Nogales City Council approved the funding at a July 7 meeting and the grant application was obtained by the NI following a public records request.
“We currently have issues with illicit drug and human smuggling tunnels, exportation of stolen motor vehicles, identity thefts and subsequent frauds,” the application states. It was signed by NPD Chief Roy Bermudez and NPD Lt. Veronica Hernandez.
The application details that NPD will collaborate with U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
The city will be on the hook for $87,000 related to the grant in Fiscal Year 2020-21, according to the council’s July 7 meeting agenda. According to the grant application, NPD will use other funds to keep the officers on the force after the federal funding runs out.
NPD also receives federal money through its longstanding participation in the Operation Stonegarden program, which pays local police for overtime shifts related to border and immigration enforcement. The department received $866,000 through that program this year.
And NPD has plans to seek additional federal government funds. At the July 7 meeting, the council authorized the department to apply for two grants through the Southwest Border Rural Law Enforcement Assistance Program.