Organizers behind two recent fresh produce giveaways in the local area are planning a third distribution on Friday.
The event is set to run 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Rio Rico High School athletic field parking lot. Community members are asked to approach the lot from Camino Lito Galindo, on the south side of the high school, and to remain in their vehicles as volunteers load a box of produce into the trunk or cargo area.
County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who has been helping to coordinate the giveaways along with other government, nonprofit and private-sector partners, said they have 1,200 free boxes of produce ready to give away.
There will be no distribution event in Nogales this week, he said.
Temperatures reach new highs on three days this week
A recent heatwave led to three new record-high temperatures in the local area this week through Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, which measures meteorological conditions at the Nogales International Airport, Sunday’s high temperature of 95 surpassed the previous daily record for April 26, which had come in 2000 when the mercury hit 94 at the airport.
On Wednesday, the high at the airport was 97, which topped the previous daily record of 95, which had been established on April 29, 1992.
Thursday’s record high had been 94, which also came in 1992. But as of 1 p.m., the temperature at the airport had already reached 95.
The National Weather Service was forecasting highs of 92, 91 and 92 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all of which would fall short of the daily records at the local airport, which included 93 on May 1 (set in 1992), 95 on May 2 (1986) and 95 on May 3 (2000).
Firefighters make DIY PPE
Rio Rico firefighters made 300 face shields – a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) that’s been in short supply lately – after ordering parts online.
“They logged on, did some research of their own, they were able to find the materials online of what they would need to build their own face shields and so we gave them the authorization to buy the material,” said Rio Rico Fire District Chief Adam Amezaga.
He said the department had already used the face shields on recent medical calls and added that the department was willing to share the shields with other local fire departments or hospitals.
Three hurt in crash near Sonoita
Three people were hurt – including one seriously – in a car crash last weekend near Sonoita.
The two-vehicle collision at Milepost 34 on State Route 82 occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
A Chevrolet Silverado collided with a Subaru sedan, which ended up on its roof, a DPS spokesman said,
The driver of the Subaru was treated at a hospital in Sierra Vista and released, but his female passenger was flown to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson with serious injuries.
A 13-year-old passenger in the Silverado was taken to a Sierra Vista hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The cause of the collision remained under investigation, DPS said on Monday.