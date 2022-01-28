The Santa Cruz County government said it recently received nearly $2 million in state grant funding for upgrades at the Nogales International Airport.
The upgrades include five projects meant to modernize the airport’s aging electrical systems, and enhance pilot and aircraft safety and navigation, the county said in a news release.
Planned improvements include the replacement of the rotating beacon visible at the airport entrance. “This guidance light has been inoperative for months because the replacement light fixtures are outmoded, making them expensive to replace,” the county said, adding that the new beacon will feature LED lighting that is more cost effective.
Other upcoming projects include a new Runway End Identifier Lights (REIL) system, runway edge lighting, runway guidance signage and a new visual approach guidance system for pilots landing at the airport.
According to the county, the projects will be fully funded by the state with no matching local share required – unless the bids exceed the grant amount.
The county said it expects to solicit bids for all five projects combined, which could result in lower construction costs. “Construction should begin in the summer of 2022, but the actual schedule will be dictated by materials availability,” the news release said.
Passport appointments returning to Court Clerk’s Office
The Clerk’s Office at Santa Cruz County Superior Court will resume accepting U.S. passport applications by appointment only beginning Feb. 1, according to Clerk Juan Pablo Guzman.
The office stopped accepting the applications after the court limited public access to the building in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the restriction has been lifted, the service has returned.
“I am happy to announce that the U.S. Department of State has informed me that our office has successfully complied with the requirements to begin processing passport applications and citizens may now contact our office immediately to schedule appointments for the month of February and beyond,” Guzman said in a news release.
Citizens can schedule an appointment by calling (520) 375-7700 or e-mailing santacruzclerk@courts.az.gov.
Passport application forms and information on requirements, fees and other passport-related matters are available online at travel.state.gov, or by contacting the Clerk’s Office by phone or email at the number/address listed above.
Applications can also be picked up in person during regular business hours at the courthouse at 2160 N. Congress Dr.