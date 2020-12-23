The NextCare urgent care clinic in Nogales, one of a limited number of locations in Santa Cruz County that offers COVID-19 testing, temporarily closed its doors this week.
A spokesman for Mesa-based NextCare said in an email Wednesday that “our Nogales clinic is closed since our provider is out,” clarifying in a follow-up message that “provider” means the health care professional who attends to patients.
“We hope to reopen as soon as possible, but a decision has not been made yet as to if we will open tomorrow, Dec. 24,” spokesman Christopher Whitcomb wrote, adding that the company apologized for any inconvenience caused by the closure.
The clinic, located at 298 W. Mariposa Rd., went dark without explanation on Tuesday, when it posted a notice on its door that it would be closed that day. “We will re-open,” the sign said.
However, it was still closed on Wednesday morning, with the handwritten message “till further notice” added to the sign.
The closure comes as coronavirus cases surge in Santa Cruz County and elsewhere. More than 1,500 new infections have been confirmed in local residents since the start of the month – an average of more than 65 new cases per day. In addition, the positive test rate in Santa Cruz County has been running close to 25 percent in recent weeks.
County residents who need to get tested for COVID-19 can still do so at the Mariposa Community Health Center locations in Nogales, Rio Rico and Patagonia (520-281-1550) and Holy Cross Hospital, 1171 W. Target Range Rd. in Nogales (520-285-3000).
Holy Cross Hospital also offers emergency room service for people with urgent health care needs.
The Santa Cruz County government has been providing free COVID-19 testing at 275 Rio Rico Dr. in Rio Rico. However, that service will not be available again until Monday, Dec. 28.
After that, tests will be given from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. There will be no testing on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
Appointments are required at (520) 604-9321.