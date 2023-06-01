featured NFD helps deliver baby in ambulance Nogales International Jun 1, 2023 Jun 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nogales Fire paramedics Sebastian Zuniga and Stephanie Lopez. Contributed photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two paramedics with the Nogales Fire Department helped a mother deliver a baby while on route to the hospital last weekend.Paramedics Stephanie Lopez and Sebastian Zuniga were both working a Saturday, May 27 shift when NFD received a medical call, according to Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari.“We did have a medical call and ended up delivering a baby in an ambulance,” Polcari said, adding that the mother and baby were transported to Holy Cross Hospital.Polcari said he couldn’t provide more information, as federal law prohibits the information that can be shared publicly regarding medical calls. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hospitals Medicine Load comments Trending Stories Former downtown store catches fire for second time in six months SCVUSD hires new principal, elementary assistant principal Bracker blurs line between public office, private business Pierson graduates take 'first step into adulthood' BP responds to cross-border projectiles, finds ball-shaped drug bundles Tubac residents push back on housing development plans ‘A question of luck’: Post-Title 42, migrants camp at DeConcini port State budget includes $8.6M for local interchanges Local artist wins congressional art competition For hundreds at Rio Rico, a major milestone Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit