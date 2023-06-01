NFD paramedics

Nogales Fire paramedics Sebastian Zuniga and Stephanie Lopez.

 Contributed photo

Two paramedics with the Nogales Fire Department helped a mother deliver a baby while on route to the hospital last weekend.

Paramedics Stephanie Lopez and Sebastian Zuniga were both working a Saturday, May 27 shift when NFD received a medical call, according to Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari.



Tags

Load comments