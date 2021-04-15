The Nogales Fire Department is now providing naloxone – the drug used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – to community members free of charge.
The idea is to not only reduce fatal overdoses and even overall opioid use, but to send a message that the healthcare system cares about people who use drugs, and that addiction should be treated as a disease instead of a crime or moral failure, program organizers say.
“We want to create an environment where people know that individuals affected by opioid addiction are welcome, that we want to help them and that we are not going to judge them by doing so,” NFD Battalion Chief Jeff Polcari said in a news release.
NFD began giving out free naloxone kits a year ago to patients and their families and friends while responding to 911 calls related to opioid use, such as overdoses. They were one of the first fire departments in Arizona to offer such a program, according to the news release.
Now the kits are available to anyone in the community who goes to NFD Station No. 1 at 777 Grand Ave. and asks. People can request a kit while remaining anonymous.
“Ready access to naloxone at home or in the community can save lives,” Polcari said. “Knowing when and how to use Narcan gives people a chance for recovery in the future.”
NFD has responded to approximately two calls per month involving verifiable drug overdoses in recent years. The department recorded 28 such calls in 2019, and 24 in 2020. So far in 2021, they’ve responded to six verifiable ODs, according to data provided by Polcari.
In the unincorporated areas outside city limits, drug overdose-related calls to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office dispatch increased from four in 2018 to six in 2019, and then to 19 in 2020, according to numbers provided earlier this year by the Sheriff’s Office.
Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, blocks opioid receptors in the brain, works in 1-3 minutes and lasts 30-to-90 minutes, according to the news release. “If administered in time, the antidote can prevent deaths from overdoses due to opioid drugs, such as oxycodone, fentanyl or heroin,” it said.
The free naloxone kits are available through a partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Sonoran Prevention Works.
In addition to providing the Naloxone kits, NFD is working with other organizations in the community to help people struggling with addiction.
For example, emergency medical service providers connect people with peer recovery specialists at Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment (HOPE). NFD can also conduct telemedicine consultations with Community Medical Services, an outpatient treatment program in the area that offers medications for addiction treatment (MAT), such as buprenorphine or methadone.
“I believe that our fire departments in Santa Cruz County are the first in the state to link patients directly to peer recovery specialists and offer telemedicine consults with a MAT provider, and MAT is the gold standard treatment for opioid use disorder,” said Dr. Melody Glenn, assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Arizona and base hospital medical director at Banner–University Medical Center Tucson.
“Providing the Naloxone kit is a very clear way to say that your life matters and that we want to help,” Glenn added. “Naloxone is a safe, easy-to-use, and lifesaving medication for people who use drugs, and as such, should be readily available for those who need it.”
For more information, go to NFD Station No. 1 or call (520) 287-6548.