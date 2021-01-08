The Nogales Fire Department has received one of two new custom-built fire engines as part of an effort to modernize the NFD fleet.
Firefighters received instruction and tried out the new addition on Wednesday at NFD Station No. 2.
The two new vehicles will replace two fire engines that were acquired prior to the new millennium, said NFD Chief Jeff Sargent.
“Once the two are online and replace the older engines, all of our front-line firefighting apparatus will be in the 2000s,” he said.
The department’s front-line 101-foot ladder track was delivered in 2010.
The soon-to-be-replaced fire engines are classified as Type 1, meaning that they meet the requirements for fighting structure fires, Sargent explained. Their replacements are combination 1 and 3 types, meaning they are equipped for fighting wildland blazes as well as structure fires.
The new trucks feature four-wheel drive and a remote-controlled water-spraying turret on the front bumper that the captain controls from the passenger’s seat.
“You can fight a fire along the freeway while you’re actually rolling,” Sargent said, calling it “pump and roll” technology.
The second new engine is due for delivery in approximately two weeks, and the two vehicles came with a combined price tag of a little more than $700,000, the chief said. They were manufactured by a company in Wisconsin.
“We’re trying to cobble together a much newer fleet and this is a huge step in the right direction that the mayor and council invested in last fiscal year,” Sargent said.
The acquisition of the new engines follows NFD’s recent receipt of new self-contained breathing apparatuses.
“We’ve drastically enhanced our technology in the last six months,” he said.
NFD is still hoping to obtain a tactical water-tender, and Sargent said they’re looking into the possibility of acquiring one by trading in one of the Type 1 engines.
One of the older engines was nicknamed “La Gorda,” but the new engine that arrived this month doesn’t have a name – yet.
“That will be the crew thing.” Sargent said. “My job is to just make sure they have equipment.”