After officially graduating from Nogales High School last Friday evening, members of the Class of 2023 are set to follow different paths: college, trade school, military service.
Still, the new graduates shared one commonality, NHS salutatorian Angela Cazares acknowledged.
“We all have the same promise of acquiring the futures we desire,” she said, addressing her classmates. “We just chose different routes.”
More than 380 seniors received their diplomas in a packed Apache Stadium that night – the end to a historically unconventional high school career, NHS grads pointed out.
The students, who began high school in fall 2019, were still learning the ins and outs of freshman year when spring 2020 began to unfold. Then, they faced the challenges of remote learning.
“We never really truly finished our freshman year,” Cazares pointed out. “Isn’t that crazy?”
For valedictorian Esteban Cervantes, the four-year academic career was dreamlike.
“A dream that sometimes felt like a never ending nightmare,” he told his peers Friday. “It brought alongside it many challenges for us to conquer, like COVID-19, which isolated us from our loved ones.”
But, Cervantes told his peers, many moments of the dream were filled with joy – long runs with the high school’s cross country team, basketball practice, and producing a movie for class.
“Maybe one day, we’ll find time to film part two,” he said, smiling through tears.
Other memories resurfaced for the new grads who spoke Friday night: band practice, skipping some pages of the required reading for English class, and athletic rivalries against Rio Rico High School.
Along with Cervantes, the Class of 2023 included two other valedictorians: Ivan Rubio and Julia Zulema Wascher, both of whom encouraged their peers to pursue optimism and open-mindedness in their next steps.
And tearfully, each student – Cazares, Cervantes, Rubio and Wascher – acknowledged the influence and support of their families throughout their years of education.
As the sun dipped lower over Apache Stadium, Wascher reminded her peers: “Every once in a while we must stop, take a deep breath and say, ‘I’m in the right place at the right time.’”