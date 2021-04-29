Nogales High School is planning a graduation ceremony with limited attendance at the school’s Apache Stadium. The event is set for May 21 at 6 p.m.
The in-person ceremony will cap off a school year that students spent mostly at home, learning remotely in virtual classrooms. Nogales Unified School District brought students back to physical classrooms in March, nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused schools around the state to shut their doors.
(NUSD also offered a hybrid program in October, but called it off after one week.)
“It’s taken a while to come to this decision, weighing out all the options, looking at test results and what’s best for the health of our students and our community,” NHS Principal Tim Colgate said. “It feels great.”
Colgate said graduates will each be allowed to bring at least two guests to the ceremony.
He added that staff were measuring the stadium capacity and the number of guests per student could rise to three or four, depending on the results.
The Class of 2020 had to forego a traditional graduation ceremony due to the pandemic. Instead, the grads collected their diplomas during a drive-through event in the school parking lot.