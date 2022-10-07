Trophy

NI reporter Angela Gervasi won this trophy as the Arizona Newspapers Association's 2022 Journalist of the Year.

 Photo by Glen Simpson

The Nogales International won first place in its division for general excellence and reporter Angela Gervasi was named Journalist of the Year for all divisions when the Arizona Newspapers Association announced the winners of its annual Better Newspapers Contest on Thursday.

It was the third-consecutive year that the NI earned the top newsroom prize among newspapers of its size. In all, the paper and its staffers earned 20 collective and individual awards in the ANA contest, which considered stories and editions published from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022.



