The Nogales International won first place in its division for general excellence and reporter Angela Gervasi was named Journalist of the Year for all divisions when the Arizona Newspapers Association announced the winners of its annual Better Newspapers Contest on Thursday.
It was the third-consecutive year that the NI earned the top newsroom prize among newspapers of its size. In all, the paper and its staffers earned 20 collective and individual awards in the ANA contest, which considered stories and editions published from May 1, 2021 through April 30, 2022.
In the collective categories, the Nogales International won first place in Reporting and News Writing Excellence, Best Use of Photography, and Best Newsletter. The paper was also first in Page Design Excellence due to the work of graphic designer Priscilla Bolaños.
The Nogales International won a second-place prize in Newspaper Website and third in both Editorial Page Excellence, and Departmental News and Copy Editing Excellence.
Gervasi was selected Journalist of the Year on the strength of a nomination packet that included the story "‘Operation Funnel Cake’ unfolds in Santa Cruz County," which described how a local investigation into two people’s banking activity helped uncover a massive money laundering conspiracy supported by more than 600 accomplices in the United States and Mexico. The packet also included "Southbound gun seizures surge at local ports," a story that revealed a spike in weapons busts at Nogales' ports of entry amid increasing complaints from the Mexican government about gun smuggling across its northern border.
In addition to Gervasi, Clark, Phillips and publisher Manuel C. Coppola, former reporters Genesis Lara and Lidia Terrazas were also on the NI's staff during part of the ANA contest period and contributed to prize-winning entries.
The NI competed in the contest division for papers with a circulation under 3,500. Judging was done by members of the Nevada Press Association.