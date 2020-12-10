Nogales International reporters Genesis Lara and Nick Phillips finished first and second when the Arizona Press Club announced its Community Journalist of the Year award on Tuesday.
For Lara, the first-place winner, it was her second such distinction this year: In October, she was named Journalist of the Year among non-daily newspapers by the Arizona Newspapers Association.
The Arizona Press Club judges called her Journalist of the Year nomination packet: “An impressive mix of news and feature stories,” adding that her work “offers readers incisive and striking portraits of the community, from interesting people to key local issues.”
She and Phillips teamed up to win two additional prizes in the APC contest, which took into account stories published in 2019. Those recognitions included a first-place award in the Immigration Reporting category for a series of five stories related to the arrival of large numbers of asylum-seekers at the Ambos Nogales border.
The stories included “New asylum policy has big ramifications for Nogales, Sonora,” “Shelter ‘saturated’ by influx of Mexican asylum-seekers,” “As migrant numbers drop, unease remains,” “Hundreds of Cubans join U.S. asylum wait list” and “Vehicle lanes re-open at port after influx of asylum-seekers.”
Phillips and Lara also combined to win second place in the State/Federal Government Reporting category with a package of three stories about the Trump administration’s installation of razor wire on the border fence in Nogales. Those stories included “Concertina wire praised by Border Patrol, scorned by local officials,” “Despite complaints, soldiers add more wire to Nogales border fence” and “Tension builds over concertina wire.”
In addition, Lara took second place in Food and Beverage Reporting for “Lent brings family culinary tradition of ‘capirotada,” and third place in Business Reporting for “City customers hit with inexplicably high water bills.”
Phillips won third place in the Personality Profile category with the story, “Mary Lou Jimenez has cooked for the stars – and Denny’s – in Santa Cruz County.”
Story collections
Lara’s prize-winning portfolio in the Journalist of the Year category included her stories listed above, as well as several people-centered news features about life in the borderlands, like “Grad shares milestone through border fence,” “Sonoran ranchers carry on tradition of ‘corridas,’” “Volunteers share language with migrants waiting for U.S. asylum” and “Grassroots renewal project combines 'dignified' housing with inspirational art.”
Her nomination also included several stories related to the local justice system, such as “Day of Reckoning for David Murillo” and “Man found guilty of raping undocumented woman,” that put special emphasis on crime victims and their suffering.
Phillips’ Journalist of the Year portfolio included his stories listed above, as well as several others documenting the community’s binational and bicultural identity, such as “Pilgrims have many motives to trek to Magdalena,” “Bilingual education thrives in Nogales, Sonora” and “In Nogales, port backups weigh heavy on a way of life.”
Other stories in his collection, such as “Council travel costs rise as city tightens budget” and “Nogales police walk fine line on immigration queries,” highlighted Phillips’ work as a watchdog reporter. “A rancher says the Border Patrol put a camera on his property and pointed it at his home. So he took it,” gave a voice to a local citizen who took a stand against a federal law enforcement agency.
Lara and Phillips were nominated for the award by managing editor Jonathan Clark.
The Arizona Press Club’s annual awards are divided into two categories: Statewide and Community. The Community category includes work published by daily newspapers with a circulation of less than 20,000; non-daily publications with a circulation of less than 50,000, such as the NI; and online-only publications.
Since 2014, reporters from the Nogales International have earned four APC Community Journalist of the Year awards, as well as three additional top-three placements. Those recognitions have included Community Journalist of the Year winners Lara (2020), Paulina Pineda (2017), Murphy Woodhouse (2016) and Curt Prendergast (2015); runner-up Phillips (2020); and second runners-up Kendal Blust (2018) and Prendergast (2014).