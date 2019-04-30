On Nov. 13, 2018, agents with the HIDTA Task Force were conducting surveillance in Nogales, waiting for a gold vehicle to enter the United States from Mexico that was carrying a male suspect who they believed was planning to deliver fentanyl pills to two men at a local hotel.
According to court records, the vehicle eventually entered the country through the Mariposa Port of Entry and was followed to a fast food restaurant on Mariposa Road. Two male suspects got out, then returned to the vehicle and drove to another restaurant downtown.
There, a man later identified as Jorge Alberto Gallego Varela got out of the car while the driver, Carlos Ignacio Sanchez Lafarga, circled the parking lot, eventually stopping behind a dark-colored Chevy Avalanche. Gallego was then seen exiting the Avalanche and getting back into the car with Sanchez.
The two then drove to the hotel, where they met with two more male suspects and exchanged a package. Agents then approached the group and found that the package contained blue, unstamped pills.
Gallego, 27, and Sanchez, 33, both of Magdalena, Sonora, were arrested and each later pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation to illegally conduct an enterprise, a Class 5 felony. They were both sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to nine months in state prison – Sanchez on Feb. 19 and Gallego on April 22.
According to the case files, Sanchez told the agents in a post-arrest interview that they had been given the pills by a woman in a blue pickup truck. He said that Gallego worked with him at his mechanic shop, and the two had previously teamed up on a similar delivery.
Gallego told investigators that he and Sanchez were supposed to deliver 5,000 pills to a client, then make a second delivery of the same amount. He reportedly said that he had been in Rio Rico approximately 10 days earlier to deliver a sample of the pills to the client.
In regard to the exchange with the woman in the blue Avalanche, he said she gave him the bundle of pills and asked to be paid, but he didn’t have any money. So the woman called someone in Mexico and received permission to turn over the drugs without payment.