Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When Arizona voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2020, they also gave people with a history of certain marijuana-related offenses the chance to have their state criminal records sealed through a process known as “expungement.”

However, when it comes to people caught possessing, using or transporting marijuana, the law created by Prop. 207 applies only to cases involving 2.5 ounces or less of weed. It doesn't pertain to people like Rene Pompa, who was convicted of a felony offense and sent to prison in 2015 after he was caught in Rio Rico while driving a pickup loaded with nearly 50 pounds of pot.



Tags

Load comments