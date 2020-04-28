Local air quality has shown marked improvement in the past two months, a period that has seen unusually favorable weather conditions as well as a decrease in the volume of traffic coming through town.
The Nogales area, which has been designated in recent years as an area not meeting federal air quality standards for fine particulate matter (PM-2.5) and coarse particulate matter (PM-10), registered its lowest average PM-2.5 concentrations for the month of March since at least 2013, and it lowest PM-10 levels for the month since at least 2004.
Through the first three weeks of the current month, April 2020 was on track to deliver equally positive results, according to data provided by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
Cities around the world have been reporting improvements in air quality since coronavirus-related restrictions began curtailing human activities. The change has been especially dramatic in urban areas where the reduced consumption of fossil fuels for transportation and energy-generating purposes has led to a decrease in the levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air.
Locally, the positive changes have coincided with two months that generally experience better air quality than others, according to ADEQ Spokeswoman Erin Jordan. However, a combination of factors have combined to make the local air even cleaner in 2020.
“This year, the month of March was especially rainy for Arizona, which can significantly improve air quality,” Jordan said in an email, adding that there also haven’t been many gusty days, which are big contributors for PM-10 pollution.
As for fine particulate matter, also known as soot, Jordan explained that those PM-2.5 levels drop with the warmer weather as people stop burning wood to heat their homes.
According to ADEQ data, the highest March-April levels of PM-2.5 recorded in recent years in the Nogales area came in 2016, with average concentrations just above 10 micrograms per cubic meter of air in March, and an average above 8 in April.
The concentrations this year are less than half that, with averages of 4 in March and around 3.5 from April 1 through April 22.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index is a six-level rating system that includes qualifications of good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous.
This year, local PM-2.5 levels reached “unhealthy” on Jan. 1 and “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Jan. 5. It was within "moderate" levels on another 16 days in January and nine days in February, but has been “good” since Feb. 19.
The Nogales area’s PM-10 levels reached the “moderate” level 11 times in January and seven times in February, but it’s remained in the “good” range every day since Feb. 20.
Jordan pointed out that reduced wait times for commercial vehicles crossing through the local ports of entry have contributed to better air quality within recent years.
“And, at this time, there is only essential travel across the border, which has reduced the volume of traffic,” she said, referring to the U.S.-Mexico travel restrictions implemented March 21 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
Still, Jordan wasn’t ready to attribute too much of the recent air quality improvement to the secondary effects of the pandemic.
“While it is possible recent events have contributed to lower PM levels, a full analysis of the data would need to be conducted to determine impact, if any,” she added.