An eroding bank of the Nogales Wash is creeping closer to the roadway on Hohokam Drive in Nogales. But as the unfolding monsoon season threatens to exacerbate the problem, the city engineer said plans to fix it are on hold pending regulatory approval.
The area in question lies directly across the street from Fleischer Park at the Nogales Recreation Department complex. On Thursday morning, cars carrying kids to Rec Department summer programs and pool, as well as heavy trucks headed to and from the nearby Public Works Department, rolled past two orange cones positioned at a spot when the erosion has come within three feet of the road.
City Engineer Juan Guerra said the city will work with the Santa Cruz County Flood Control District to hire a contractor to remediate the problem. But first, he said, the city needs a pair of permits from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, and one from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which wants to see an environmental assessment first.
"In the eyes of the Army Corps of Engineers, this is not considered an emergency for them," Guerra said. "For us, it is an emergency, but not for them."
The eroding bank is not a sudden development – it's been slowly crumbling toward Hohokam Drive for several years, Guerra said. But if a dramatic storm event were to occur and put the road in immediate peril, he said, the city would take emergency action.
"There is no other option: just jump into a Plan B and do something to fix it," he said. "We can jump in with city crews, or county, or whatever. But first, we need to try to get the permits and go through the process."
Guerra showed the NI a copy of a proposal dated June 21 from Bowers Environmental Consultants of Tucson, offering to conduct the necessary environmental assessment for $16,050. But Guerra was hesitant to offer a timeline for when it might lead to permits and a repair job.
In the meantime, he said, the city is monitoring the situation for changes that might require closing the road.
"As a civil engineer, the way that we see a failure is if we see a brand-new crack in the surface, that is an indication that the soil has started to fail. We need to close the road at that time, or put up cones or something like that, because that could collapse," he said.
Recalling past efforts to mitigate erosion along Hohokam Drive, he said:
"In other times, we were able to go and do it without a permit. But we have been warned several times now, 'Don't do it, don't do it without the appropriate permit.'"
Asked for his take on the current erosion situation on Hohokam, County Public Works Director Jesus Valdez wrote in an email:
"The Flood Control District informed the city in March that the project would require a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers because the Nogales Wash is an impaired watercourse. Participation from the District requires that a design, permits, and cost estimate be provided for review and, ultimately, board approval. None of this has occurred."