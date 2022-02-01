There wasn’t much keeping Lucius Jackson in Alabama.
Jackson, a Black man, was born in the 1890s – several decades after slavery was abolished. But he still faced the harsh realities of the sharecropping, discriminatory laws and racial violence that plagued the Deep South.
When the opportunity came for Jackson to serve in the U.S. Army – even if it meant moving to a faraway town called Nogales – he took it.
Joining the Army was a way out, Jackson’s grandson explained to the NI Sunday.
More than a century later, Lu Jackson III stood in the Nogales City Cemetery, telling his grandfather’s story. Lucius Jackson Sr.’s gravestone stood meters away.
Last weekend, Nogales recognized soldiers like Jackson. Descendants, researchers and enthusiasts gathered to commemorate the Buffalo Soldiers – segregated units of Black troops – who were stationed here at the former Camp Little U.S. Army base.
The effort was spearheaded by Donna Jackson-Houston, another descendant of Lucius Jackson. She founded the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association last year after discovering her grandfather had served as a Buffalo Soldier.
From 1910 to 1933, the 25th Infantry and 10th Cavalry regiments were stationed in Nogales. And here, the Buffalo Soldiers played an irreversible role in history. Among other duties, they participated in a battle that would alter life along the U.S-Mexico border.
But they were also community members. Fathers. Uncles. Husbands. As historian Anthony Powell put it Saturday, they married the local women. And over the weekend, their children and grandchildren convened on Morley Avenue, trading memories.
“That makes the story more important,” Powell said, “is that it has relevance today, as it did a hundred years ago.”
A proclamation
For the Buffalo Soldier descendants and admirers, the weekend was a busy one, to say the least.
Members of the Buffalo Troops Motorcycle Club – a Sierra Vista chapter – rode in for the occasion. Others wore T-shirts supporting the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association. Eric Reed, a retired police officer, had traveled down from Phoenix in a full cavalry uniform. While he’s not directly related to any Buffalo Soldiers, Reed can trace his ancestry back to a Black man who fought for freedom in the Civil War, he told the NI.
On Saturday, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino read a proclamation declaring the weekend “Nogales Buffalo Soldier Days.” He also promised to acknowledge the soldiers annually, flying banners one weekend each year to recognize the troops.
For visitors driving through Nogales, “they’ll learn about it,” Garino said.
Also on Saturday, the Pimeria Alta Historical Society unveiled a museum exhibit fueled by months of research.
Faith Posey of the historical society said she got in touch with Richard Jackson – another descendent of Lucius Jackson – after reading an NI article about the Buffalo Soldiers. He connected her with Jackson-Houston, and they began curating the exhibit. David Fernandez, a local artist, dug into research after noticing his father had rented a house from a Black woman. (She also turned out to be related to the Buffalo Soldiers.)
Archived photographs and placards recounted the stories of Nogales Buffalo Soldiers – like Levi Biggs, Sr., who’d left home as a boy in Missouri and enlisted in the Army. By 1918, a terse time for U.S.-Mexico relations, Biggs was transferred to the 25th Infantry Regiment in Nogales. A few years later, he married Maria Dolores Rivas.
Their granddaughter, Dolores Rivas Bahti, scanned through the exhibit placard on Saturday.
“I wrote this label,” she explained, laughing.
Rivas Bahti herself did not grow up in Nogales. Her father George Biggs, son of Levi Biggs Sr., went on to become a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a World War II-era African-American squadron of the U.S. Army Air Forces, and later flew missions during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He returned to live in Nogales in the 1970s and died in 2020 at the age of 95.
Rivas Bahti traveled as a child – Japan, Hawaii, New Hampshire. But to visit her grandparents, she always found herself back in Nogales.
“We came here for family reunions, between assignments, to show a new baby, to spend Christmas,” she said. “Nogales was always grandmother’s and grandfather’s house.”
Culture shock
For Lonnie Jones, whose father served as a Buffalo Soldier bandleader, Nogales was the backdrop of her high school years. She’d been living in Los Angeles when her father decided to move the family back to Nogales.
It was a different city, to say the least.
“Culture shock?” Jones laughed. “But,” she added, “it was the best time of our life.”
Her brothers served as the first Black student body presidents at Nogales High School. They played sports. She joined the cheerleading squad. She crossed to Mexico to eat dinner and go on dates, and worried about what she’d wear to the next school dance.
But Nogales was not immune to racism. Jones recounted the story of a white boy – a popular football player – who’d stood her up after his parents prohibited any interracial dating. Some parents, she said, told their daughters not to date her brothers.
“But that was it. Because we were all too busy being busy,” said Jones, who added she went on to work in broadcast television.
Racism reared its head in systemic ways as well. The Frank Reed School opened on Grand Avenue in the 1920s for Black students and remained active until the 1950s. The Army was also no great equalizer for Black soldiers. Many who fought in World War II were denied the GI Bill – a benefit meant to fund a soldier’s education.
Still, Powell, the Buffalo Soldiers historian who spoke at Saturday’s commemoration, said the Army provided opportunity for his grandfather – a man who’d joined the service illiterate, and emerged well-read.
“He said the Army gave him the only part of the American dream that the nation would let him (use),” Powell said.
The first fence
On Aug. 27, 1918, tensions exploded on the border.
Speaking about the Battle of Ambos Nogales on Saturday, Mayor Garino pointed toward Mexico.
“And that hill,” he said, “you see right across the border, that hill right there was taken. As a point of defense for the United States.”
The battle’s origins are often contested. But the outcome was inarguable. After U.S. troops – including the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers – exchanged gunfire with Mexican civilians, a fence was situated between the two countries.
According to historian and Nogales native Carlos Francisco Parra, it was the first documented fence to separate the United States from its southern neighbor – and the start of decades of militarization in the region.
Garino didn’t hesitate to lament the more recent and much taller border fence. And Jackson-Houston remembered a low, less abrasive barrier when she was growing up in Nogales.
“When you went outside the gate, like any neighbor across the street, our neighbors were Mexico,” she said.
While the weekend celebrations have ended, the exhibit retelling Buffalo Soldier history remains open at the Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum, located in the Old City Hall building on the first block of Grand Avenue.
And the research is far from over, according to Dolores Rivas Bahti – the daughter of a Tuskegee airman and granddaughter of a Buffalo Soldier. She pointed out that the names of many more soldiers are still out there. She said she hopes to see more names recognized, even if they’re more challenging to seek out.
“It’s sort of like a mystery story,” she said, flipping through pages of names she’d found. “Trying to find the names so that ... their names can be a part of the story.”