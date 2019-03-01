Ambiguous language in the city code means that hundreds of Nogales households may be eligible for a discount on their water bill.
While the program is apparently intended for low-income residents, the eligibility requirements written in the city code mean that any household that includes one person who receives Social Security income may legally qualify for the discount.
At least one councilmember, however, is interested in revising the eligibility requirements.
The city code states that “a residential account shall qualify for a low-income discount of 30 percent upon presenting evidence that the resident is receiving state or federal income, housing or food assistance or disability or unemployment benefits.”
City Attorney Luis Parra told the mayor and councilmembers at a Feb. 6 study session: “I think that the terms ‘state or federal income’ (are) pretty open-ended, to the point where someone can interpret that as: you’re receiving social security, that’s federal income; you’re receiving medicare, that’s federal income.”
Councilman Nubar Hanessian, who added the item to the study session agenda to discuss eligibility for the discount, said that the language of the code was unclear and that some people who received Social Security payments had been denied the discount.
“Two people went over there and they asked. One gentleman was 87 years old, retired veteran, living off Social Security. They told him he didn’t qualify,” Hanessian said.
But Parra stated, “I don’t see any type of further description and/or metrics to allow a City of Nogales employee to use proper discretion to qualify someone for that low-income discount. It just says, ‘receiving state or federal income.’”
An ordinance dated July 6, 2016 amended the the city code by deleting a clause that described a “senior/low income discount rate” and adding text describing a “low income discount.”
That ordinance removed the term “Social Security” from the code, but did not change the language regarding “state or federal income.”
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger told the mayor and council at the Feb. 6 meeting that 933 accounts currently receive the discount, out of a total of 5,168 residential accounts.
The 2010 Census registered 6,601 households in Nogales and 2,872 residents aged 65 or over. There were 2,132 households that included one or more people aged 65 or older.
In a follow-up conversation, Kissinger told the NI that the account holder is the person who must qualify for a discount. That means that if a multi-person household has one adult who qualifies, the household could transfer their account to that person in order to receive the discount.
“That’s how it’s set up right now,” Kissinger added, “but there is talk about changing it.”
Hanessian concluded the council’s discussion on Feb. 6 by instructing City Manager Frank Felix to look into a revision to the code that would limit eligibility to residents whose income is below a certain threshold.