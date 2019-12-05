The City of Nogales is moving ahead with a plan to annex unincorporated land north of city limits, after the mayor and council voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve an annexation petition.
The council’s vote came after a two-and-a-half-hour public hearing at which 13 citizens commented on the plan, with none expressing support for the move.
Mayor Arturo Garino said after Wednesday’s hearing that he’s still confident that the city will get the support it needs from local residents to move forward.
“We have to talk to them,” he said.
The city now needs to collect signatures from a majority of property owners in the area before passing an annexation ordinance.
But some of the speakers at Wednesday’s meeting said they’d already decided to oppose the petition.
Manuel Bonorand, a rancher who lives in the proposed annexation area, said he’s against the plan.
“We’re happy the way we are,” he said during the public hearing.
Representatives from local fire districts also showed up to oppose the proposal.
Mike Fielder, president of the Rio Rico Fire District firefighter’s union, said the move would cut his department’s revenue and “probably” force RRFD to lay off firefighters.
That’s because, if the annexation is approved, the Nogales Fire Department will take over some territory that’s currently in the Nogales Suburban and Rio Rico fire tax districts.
Garino told the NI that concerns over fire district revenues might be exaggerated and he expected the city would hire “about five” new firefighters to handle the extra coverage area.
Many of the speakers at Wednesday’s meeting said they just wanted to see more information before making up their mind.
Roberto Pou, who lives on Chula Vista Lane, told council members that he wanted to know more about what the council would do with the additional funds they expect to receive after annexation.
“I want progress, I love Nogales,” he said. “But I would like to see a plan where it says, ‘When I get this money, this is what I’m going to do with it, and I’m going to do it in three years.’”
City Attorney Mike Massee said the city can start collecting signatures later this month, and will then have one year to drum up the necessary support.
They’ll need signatures representing the owners of more than 50 percent of the total parcels in the affected area, as well as those owning parcels that account for more than 50 percent of the total assessed value in the area.
That means that some large property owners, like rancher Dan Bell, could play a decisive role in the process.
Bell told council members at Wednesday’s hearing that his property accounts for 31 percent of the land area in the annexation zone.
He’s undecided about the petition, but said he is worried about the pace of the council’s action.
The city has hired The Planning Center, a Tucson-based architecture and planning firm, to do a cost-benefit analysis of the proposal. However, it hasn’t received a report yet.
Bell said it was “concerning” that the city is moving forward with the annexation petition before seeing the analysis.
“I think the cart’s been put before the horse a little bit here,” he said.
The Planning Center also did a cost-benefit analysis of a city annexation proposal in 2014, ultimately recommending that the city go ahead with plan.
Speaking after Wednesday’s hearing, Acting City Manager John Kissinger said he wasn’t sure when the city would receive a report on the analysis.
‘What’s the benefit?’
When asked why the city wants to annex the roughly 2.6-by-3 mile square that includes the Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen, Firestone Gardens and Peña Blanca Highlands residential areas, Garino said there were “several” reasons.
The move would increase the revenue that Nogales collects from state funds, make room for new residential development and provide opportunities for new businesses, he said.
He added that current parts of Nogales that were previously annexed had seen infrastructure improvements.
But some speakers said the city should focus on resolving its own issues.
Chuck Thomas, a Camino Vista Del Cielo resident, said the city hadn’t taken good care of the roadway by his house. And former Nogales Councilman Cesar Parada suggested that the city wasn’t ready to take on the challenge of providing services to more land and more people.
Lupita Puebla, a Chula Vista resident who has collected signatures from local people opposed to the plan, sounded skeptical: “What’s the benefit for us?” she asked.
Speaking in a mix of Spanish and English, Garino made several promises to residents in the annexation area. He said that the city would keep street lights turned on where they were needed and promised that the Nogales Suburban Fire District station on Old Tucson Road would not be closed as a result of annexation.
Officials also repeatedly assured the audience that the city does not levy taxes and the move would not have a significant effect on charges for water, sewer and trash pick-up services.
Speaking to the NI prior to the hearing, Santa Cruz County Assessor Felipe Fuentes said the more likely outcome is that taxes for affected residents would decrease, since the city does not charge taxes for fire service.
Residents of the affected areas will continue to pay county property taxes at the same rate, regardless of whether their neighborhoods are annexed by the city. Fuentes said that the move might affect property valuations, but it’s not clear if values would rise, fall, or stay the same.
Familiar faces
The current annexation petition mirrors plans that have been considered at City Hall for more than a decade.
Several current council members were also on the dais in 2014, when a similar annexation attempt floundered.
Garino, who was serving in his first mayoral term, then-vice mayor and current Councilman Nubar Hanessian, and Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez all supported the proposal in 2014.
Robert Rojas, who was elected to the council in November 2014, told the NI in a 2014 campaign interview that he didn’t support annexation at that time.
But Rojas joined the six other members of the council in unanimous approval of the annexation petition on Wednesday.
Similar sources of opposition are also emerging.
In 2014, Rio Rico Fire District firefighters were vocal opponents of the move and posted signs locally that read: “No annexation. Save firefighters’ jobs.”
Fielder, the firefighters’ union president, suggested in his comments to the council on Wednesday that RRFD is ready to put up a fight again.
“If (annexation) does continue forward, we’ll probably see a lot more of each other, a lot more of our signs,” he said.