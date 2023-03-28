The Nogales Housing Authority, a city department that manages hundreds of public and low-income housing units, received failing scores in a recent assessment from the federal government.
For Fiscal Year 2022, the NHA initially scored 67 out of 100 on a federal housing assessment. Then, earlier this year, the mark was further lowered to 42 out of 100 after the city failed to complete a mandatory audit on time.
As a result, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is categorizing NHA as a “troubled” agency and asking the city to propose a recovery plan within the next month.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development, more commonly known as HUD, provides funding for public housing projects across the country – including those of Nogales.
“It is critical that (NHA) assess its current situation to determine if recovery is feasible, or if alternative options for affordable housing should be considered,” a HUD representative wrote in an email in early March.
The email, disclosed to the NI by a city council member, was addressed to the Nogales mayor and council, along with City Manager Edward Dickie, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger and then-director of NHA, Robert Thompson.
The letter was dated March 8. By March 17, Thompson was no longer working with the City of Nogales.
According to the city manager, Thompson had resigned from the position, though he retired through the state. Retiring provides a pension for municipal workers through the Arizona State Retirement System.
(Thompson did not return an email and voicemail seeking comment on his resignation earlier this month.)
Reached again for comment on the HUD letter, Dickie did not point to any connection between the low scores and Thompson’s departure.
“There are a couple HUD findings that are currently being addressed,” Dickie wrote in a text message Friday. “Over the years, (NHA) has regularly received federal HUD findings or letters of correction.”
“Mr. Thompson,” Dickie added, “was OK with working through these corrections, as have previous (NHA) directors.”
Also reached for comment, Mayor Jorge Maldonado said NHA had fallen behind on reporting information to the federal government.
“We had a disaster hit us on HUD,” Maldonado said of the findings, “because Mr. Thompson wasn’t doing his job.”
Maldonado noted that working with HUD requires strict reporting guidelines from local housing authorities.
“A lot, a lot, a lot of reporting had not been turned in on time,” the mayor said.
After receiving the email from HUD, Maldonado said, he met with a department official in Phoenix to discuss next steps.
The scores
According to the March 8 letter from HUD, the Nogales Housing Authority received failing scores in all four categories of the federal assessment system. In the management category, NHA received 16 out of 25 points, about 64 percent. In the physical condition category, NHA received 21 out of 40 points – just shy of 53 percent.
And in the financial category, NHA received 0 out of 25 points, due to a failure to submit an annual audit on time.
Overall, the city received 42 out of 100 possible points on the federal government’s Public Housing Assessment System.
The letter did not provide further details about issues at NHA specifically. It did, however, provide a list of common reasons behind the failing scores.
“When a public housing agency becomes physically substandard, it typically has either failed to inspect capital funding, or failed to correct deficiencies identified in previous … inspection reports,” the email said, addressing NHA’s failing physical condition score.
Once the city submits a recovery plan, a team within the federal government will review the proposal “to determine further assistance (from HUD) and actions to be taken,” the letter said.
Experience is ‘number one’
The City of Nogales has cycled through several housing authority directors in recent years. Some directors already had years of extensive housing experience. Others did not.
Most recently, Thompson was appointed in June 2021 at the request of Kissinger, who was serving as acting city manager at the time. Kissinger, the former police chief for Nogales, is now the city’s deputy manager.
The Nogales City Council narrowly approved Thompson’s NHA appointment after hesitance from some council members.
Thompson, a former police lieutenant, had not worked with a public housing agency in a full-time or official capacity before the appointment. However, Kissinger told council members, Thompson had worked with NHA during his stints as acting deputy city manager and acting city manager.
Then-Mayor Arturo Garino also backed the appointment. Maldonado, a councilmember at the time, did not; he pointed out that the job had not been advertised to other prospective candidates.
Vice Mayor Hector Bojorquez, also a councilman at the time, echoed those doubts.
“I’m not questioning Mr. Thompson’s ability,” Bojorquez said at the 2021 meeting. “It’s just the process looks kind of shady.”
What’s more, Thompson did not hold a bachelor’s degree – one of the listed requirements for the NHA position.
Thompson was appointed in a 4-3 vote that summer; a year later, the City of Nogales approved several raises for high-ranking city employees. Thompson was one of them: his annual salary rose from $89,073 to $99,533.
The job description for Thompson’s replacement requires an applicant to hold a bachelor’s degree, along with a preference for a master’s degree. If applicants do not have the degree, they can still be deemed eligible if they hold some “equivalent combination of education, experience and training.”
Speaking about the transition to new leadership at NHA, Maldonado noted that he was working to establish a more collaborative calendar for city staff and leaders – something that could prevent missed deadlines and neglected reports in the future, he said.
“Let the city manager know. Let the mayor know. Let the council know,” Maldonado said. “That way we all flag it. ‘Hey! In a month, this report is due.’”
Asked what he hoped to see in the next NHA director, Maldonado paused.
“Knowledge,” he said. “Somebody responsible.”
Dickie had a similar answer:
“I’m hoping to get someone that’s got experience with housing and HUD,” he said. “To me, that’s number one.”