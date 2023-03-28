Casa de anza

The Nogales Housing Authority manages public housing units for low-income residents throughout the city.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

The Nogales Housing Authority, a city department that manages hundreds of public and low-income housing units, received failing scores in a recent assessment from the federal government.

For Fiscal Year 2022, the NHA initially scored 67 out of 100 on a federal housing assessment. Then, earlier this year, the mark was further lowered to 42 out of 100 after the city failed to complete a mandatory audit on time.



