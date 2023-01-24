U.S. Customs and Border Protection this month announced the expansion of a mobile application for migrants attempting to seek asylum along the southern border.

The app, CBP One, allows prospective asylum-seekers to create an online profile and schedule an appointment with U.S. immigration officials. However, only eight U.S. land ports of entry with Mexico are using the new program, and Nogales is the only one in Arizona, according to a fact sheet from CBP.



