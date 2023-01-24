U.S. Customs and Border Protection this month announced the expansion of a mobile application for migrants attempting to seek asylum along the southern border.
The app, CBP One, allows prospective asylum-seekers to create an online profile and schedule an appointment with U.S. immigration officials. However, only eight U.S. land ports of entry with Mexico are using the new program, and Nogales is the only one in Arizona, according to a fact sheet from CBP.
Other participating ports include Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso in Texas, along with Calexico West and San Ysidro in California.The app is available in two languages – English and Spanish.
The Nogales area has not seen the same numbers of asylum seekers in recent months as the Yuma area in far western Arizona, or the port of entry at Lukeville in western Pima County. Victor Manjarrez, professor at the Center for Law and Behavior at the University of Texas-El Paso, and the former patrol agent in charge of the Border Patrol’s Tucson and El Paso sectors, said he thought there could be some “unintended consequences” if Nogales remains the only Arizona port to schedule CBP One appointments.
“What you’re doing there is, if they (asylum seeking migrants) use that system, you’re redirecting flows going into Yuma, back to Nogales,” Manjarrez said during an interview earlier this month.
The expansion of CBP One comes as the Biden Administration rolls out new restrictions on asylum seekers in anticipation of the end of Title 42 – a pandemic-era measure that immediately expels many migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without proper documentation.
It’s not clear at this point whether the CBP One expansion has led to an increase in asylum seekers or other migrants arriving in the local area. The change was announced Jan. 5, and the latest data from CBP runs through December 2022.
That month, CBP recorded more than 22,000 encounters with migrants in the Tucson Sector, compared to just over 15,700 in December 2021.