The Nogales City Council wants to use some of the millions of dollars of federal aid that the city has received over the past year-and-a-half to help sectors of the local economy, like retail, that have struggled during the COVID- 19 crisis, the mayor and council members said at a meeting on Wednesday evening.
“We have a balanced budget and now I think it’s time that we start helping these businesses,” Mayor Arturo Garino told the NI in a follow-up interview on Thursday morning. At the Wednesday meeting, he suggested that the city could provide incentives to support new and existing businesses in town.
But elected officials are still in the ideas phase for recovery plans. On Wednesday night, the council agreed to get together another time to talk about what they can do.
The economic impact of the pandemic on the city is unmistakable: a majority of retail stores in the downtown shopping area closed their doors after the federal government imposed travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico land border, cutting off many of the Mexican shoppers that traditionally frequent shops on Morley and Grand avenues.
“We have to bring the downtown area back to life,” Garino said during Wednesday’s meeting, adding that he had spoken to downtown business owners and told them he wanted to help.
Locally owned businesses in other sectors, like gyms, shuttle services and gas stations, have also suffered – and in some cases closed for good – as a result of the pandemic.
In contrast to struggling small businesses, the city is emerging from the crisis in a strong financial position. Sales tax collections generally held steady and the city received two large injections of cash from the federal government totaling more than $5 million. That helped push the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, which the council approved earlier this month, to $83 million – more than $10 million more than the previous year.
On Wednesday, the council’s agenda included three items related to the local economy, including “Discussion and direction economic development and (assistance) plan for small businesses in the downtown business district.”
That discussion ended in agreeing to more discussion later on.
“It’s not that we’re taking any action on this right now, but I think we should have a study session on this in the future,” Garino told the council.
Garino added on Thursday that two study sessions would be useful – a second session could include other local stakeholders. (The council often uses study sessions to discuss future projects that elected officials aren’t prepared to take immediate action on.)
That means the council is at least weeks and more likely months away from any action, and spending on recovery projects isn’t currently contemplated in the FY 2022 budget. In the meantime, the city is using COVID-19 recovery funds to pay off pension obligations for law enforcement officers.
$5.7M in federal aid
The City of Nogales has received two significant chunks of federal money as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, congress passed the CARES Act, which allocated $2.3 million to Nogales.
“That money was basically – that’s what balanced our budget,” Garino said on Thursday, explaining the council’s hesitance to spend money in the early stages of the pandemic.
In its FY 2021 budget for the year beginning July 1, 2020, the city froze several unfilled positions and put off capital spending projects in anticipation of a potential financial hit from the pandemic. Among the concerns was worry about the impact that a loss of Mexican shoppers would have on sales tax revenue.
But for the municipal government, the hit never really came. Sales tax revenue remained roughly even with the previous year and, through the end of May, is on track to beat budget expectations for FY 2021.
On Thursday, Garino attributed the strong tax collections to Nogales, Ariz. residents spending their COVID-19 stimulus checks at stores like Walmart. Taxes related to the $134-million revamp of SR 189 (Mariposa Road) also helped fill city coffers over the past year.
The federal government rolled out assistance programs and local businesses began receiving checks through initiatives like the Paycheck Protection Program, which paid out millions to local businesses and entities. Other programs offered assistance to renters – a few local families benefited from a program that covered their rent or utility bills.
The City of Nogales offered to print free signs for businesses that were still open. But local officials didn’t take more substantive action to distribute some of the federal money to local people or businesses.
Then, in March, the American Rescue Plan Act sent another $3.4 million to the City of Nogales. That brought the total amount of COVID-19-related cash received by the city to roughly $5.7 million, more than 8 percent of its entire FY 2021 budget.
Still, Garino said on Thursday that it wouldn’t have made sense to talk about spending the money with the U.S.-Mexico border still closed to non-essential traffic.
“There was nothing that we could have discussed, and then say: ‘OK, we’re going to wait until this day because they’re going to open up the border,’” he said.
He reiterated that he’s committed to distributing federal COVID relief money into the local community, but said on Thursday that he still needed to hear from businesses about their needs and look into what the city can do.
“There’s ways of us using the CARES money to assist some of these businesses that lost everything, or even the ones that stayed open, OK?” he said. “How can we help?”