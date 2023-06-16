Regina Ronquillo, the Coronado Elementary student who won the postmark contest, holds her framed artwork. Her piece was turned into a postmark to commemorate the Nogales Main Post Office's 100th anniversary.
Standing steps away from one of the city’s historic buildings, dozens of community members gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Nogales Main Post Office.
To mark the significance of the occasion, some leaders took the moment to thank the local U.S. Postal Service workers who have kept the office running all these years.
“Thank you for all your hard work and dedication to make this celebration because it’s well-deserved, especially here in Nogales,” Mayor Jorge Maldonado said. “I really appreciate everything you guys do – I see you guys go out on Sundays, even.”
District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz added: “Those men and women that work here, they do their job and they give it 100 percent.”
The Nogales Post Office building, located on Morley Ave., was completed in 1923. Originally, the first floor of the building was dedicated to the U.S. Postal Service, while the second floor was used as an immigration services center.
But Ruiz noted that it has served as even more than that.
“Our post office has had the distinction to be in a movie – it was supposed to be a jail in Tijuana,” he said in reference to The Hangover III movie, which filmed some scenes in downtown Nogales in 2012. “It just shows you that our building here can be used for many things, including Hollywood.”
The centennial celebration was also marked with a commemorative postmark, designed by Coronado Elementary School student Regina Ronquillo. Back in March, Ronquillo rose as the top winner of the local postmark contest with her rendering of the front exterior of the Nogales Main Post Office.
New Postmaster Crystal Flores, who was sworn in earlier Wednesday morning, said Ronquillo’s artwork was selected out of 240 other contest submissions.
“The postmark is available at no charge and can be applied to any envelope or card that bears current first-class postage stamps,” Flores said. “So, for 63 cents, you can hold a piece of Nogales history in your hands and keep it as a memento as we move toward our next 100 years.”