Standing steps away from one of the city’s historic buildings, dozens of community members gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Nogales Main Post Office.

To mark the significance of the occasion, some leaders took the moment to thank the local U.S. Postal Service workers who have kept the office running all these years.

Regina Ronquillo

Regina Ronquillo, the Coronado Elementary student who won the postmark contest, holds her framed artwork. Her piece was turned into a postmark to commemorate the Nogales Main Post Office's 100th anniversary.


