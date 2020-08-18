A Nogales man died on Monday after an incident at a construction site where he was working, authorities said.
Roberto F. Hernandez, 48, was found on the floor of a building after Nogales Police Department officers responded to a call from the 2000 block of Grand Avenue at 9:49 a.m., according to a news release sent by NPD.
The Nogales Fire Department transported Hernandez to Holy Cross Hospital, where a medical helicopter was waiting. However, he was pronounced dead before being flown out, NFD Chief Jeff Sargent said.
NPD Spokesman Oscar Mesta said the incident is still under investigation, but the department’s preliminary theory is that the death was the result of a workplace fall.
He said Hernandez was working on the building: a brick structure with a wooden roof.