A 77-year-old man died on Friday after the backhoe he was operating on his Nogales property tumbled over and onto him, authorities said.
Rigoberto Bolaños Jimenez was killed in the accident on the 900 block of Anza Drive, Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said.
"He was working on his property and he hit a soft spot at the end of a ravine," Bermudez said. "The backhoe rolled down the ravine, and at some point it time, it rolled over him."
Infant murder case reaches Superior Court
A Rio Rico man accused of the first-degree murder of his 3-month-old baby was arraigned at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on Monday.
The lawyer for Fredi Calderon, 32, entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf during Monday's arraignment, Calderon's first appearance at Superior Court.
He was initially charged in March at Nogales Justice Court with 10 total offenses: nine counts of child abuse and one count of first-degree murder. Felony criminal cases move up to Superior Court once probable cause has been established by a justice of a peace.
Fantasia Chambers, the 31-year-old mother of the deceased child, was arrested at the same time as Calderon and charged with two counts of child abuse. Her case was transmitted from Justice Court to Superior Court in May.
Chambers and Calderon are scheduled to make their next court appearances on Dec. 5. Both are being held at the Santa Cruz County jail.
Non-injury crash closes I-19 in Nogales
Northbound Interstate 19 in Nogales was temporarily closed early Sunday after a driver crashed while trying to avoid a deer.
The incident occurred at 4:15 a.m. on the first mile of I-19, according to a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The vehicle struck a guardrail after attempting to avoid a deer in the roadway, but the crash was reported as a "non-injury collision."
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced at the time that the northbound lanes had been closed "at Milepost 1" due to the crash.
"ADOT helped detour traffic until we were finished with the investigation," the DPS spokesman said.