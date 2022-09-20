A 49-year-old Nogales man was sentenced Monday morning at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to a combined four years in prison after he was convicted of five domestic violence offenses and one count of robbery.
Prosecutors had argued at trial that Santos Velasco physically assaulted a woman, destroyed her property, and held her against her will over a two-day span in June 2021. In July 2022, a jury found Velasco guilty of six offenses: assault, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal damage and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.
Ultimately, Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega sentenced Velasco to an assortment of concurrent and consecutive stints in prison and jail. The total amounted to four years, though Velasco received credit for 461 days of time served prior to Monday’s sentencing hearing.
‘Several incidents’
Before Ortega read the sentence, Deputy County Attorney Matthew Cannon described the trauma he’d observed in his client – the target of Velasco’s assault.
“This has affected (the victim) significantly,” Cannon said. “She ... never went through anything like this with any of her past partners.”
Throughout the trial, prosecutors described severe abuse from Velasco, including an allegation that he choked or attempted to strangle the victim. Photographs of the woman were displayed throughout the trial, showing bruises on her face, arms and neck.
Aside from the physical abuse, Velasco also robbed the woman and destroyed several of her belongings, including identification and a border-crossing card, according to prosecutors.
Cannon also emphasized that Velasco’s criminal behavior occurred repeatedly over a two-day period.
“This wasn’t a single incident,” said Cannon. “This was several incidents spanning about 30 hours in time. And it was Mr. Velasco who kept pursuing her when she would get away from him.”
Defense attorney Enrique Gonzalez, Jr., urged Ortega to consider other factors in her sentencing decision. Citing letters of support, Gonzalez described Velasco as a nonviolent, family-oriented man who’d been influenced, if not transformed, by heavy drug use at the time of his arrest.
“This is an individual, judge, that definitely made a mistake influenced by drugs,” Gonzalez said. “Methamphetamine is a very serious drug. And we’re not blaming the victim; it’s just he started spending more time with her, using.”
Velasco also requested that his age be considered as a mitigating factor in the sentencing process.
Ortega said she’d consider certain factors – like the “extensive amount” of letters of support submitted on Velasco’s behalf. But neither Velasco’s drug use, nor his age, would affect her decision, she said.
“I don’t consider those mitigating factors. You’re 49 years old. And I don’t consider drug use as a mitigating factor,” she added.
Velasco was silent as Ortega handed down his sentence, marking the conclusion of a complex trial that had lasted weeks.
Twists and turns
When the trial began, Velasco had faced a maximum possible sentence of 61 years behind bars if convicted on all counts he was accused of at the time. By Monday, he was looking at a four-year sentence.
Multiple factors influenced the dramatic difference between his potential and actual sentences.
In July, during the trial, one juror fell ill and was excused from the case, leaving behind an 11-member jury. Under Arizona law, a jury must contain 12 members if the defendant is facing a potential maximum of 30 years or more in prison.
However, if the defendant faces a shorter prison sentence, the trial can operate with a smaller, eight-person jury.
To keep the trial running smoothly – and to avoid declaring a mistrial – prosecutors with the County Attorney’s Office proposed an idea. The attorneys reduced Velasco’s sentence considerably and went ahead with an eight-person jury.
Then came the jury’s verdict – another complex chapter in the case. While the jurors convicted Velasco on six charges, they chose lesser charges than the ones he’d originally faced.
Although Velasco had initially been charged with two counts of kidnapping, jurors chose to convict him of unlawful imprisonment, a notably milder offense. And, Ortega pointed out, the jury found Velasco guilty on one of two counts of aggravated assault. On the second charge, Velasco was convicted of assault.
“The law guides me to mitigate your sentence to some extent,” Ortega said.
Speaking directly to Velasco, she added: “If it weren’t for the fact that I cannot consider aggravating factors, I can tell you, sir, your sentence would be significantly more than what I’m imposing today.”