A 49-year-old Nogales man was sentenced Monday morning at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to a combined four years in prison after he was convicted of five domestic violence offenses and one count of robbery.

Prosecutors had argued at trial that Santos Velasco physically assaulted a woman, destroyed her property, and held her against her will over a two-day span in June 2021. In July 2022, a jury found Velasco guilty of six offenses: assault, aggravated assault, robbery, criminal damage and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.



