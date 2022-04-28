Four years ago, April 27 started out as a typical day for Alyssa Cordova. That morning, her husband was running late to work. He made the time, she recalled, to tell his wife and children he loved them.
Hours later, Officer Jesus Cordova was fatally shot outside Villa’s Market at the north end of Grand Avenue in Nogales.
On Wednesday, dozens of people returned to the site to honor the Nogales Police Department officer. A sign commemorating Cordova, and marking his last day of duty, was unveiled.
“I stand here with honor and pride,” Alyssa Cordova said. “The day I was here four years ago, I promised my husband that his name would never be forgotten.”
Speaking in the market’s parking lot, she emphasized the difficulty of explaining her husband’s death to his young children. At the time of the 2018 shooting, Alyssa Cordova was five months pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Now 3 years old, Jesus, Jr. sat among his siblings on Wednesday.
He’s only seen his father in pictures.
“My kids understand, you know, ‘Daddy died. Daddy was a hero. Daddy was shot,’” Alyssa Cordova said. “You can’t hide these things from kids.”
Officer Cordova’s eldest daughter, Sophia, was 8 at the time of his death. Now 12, she stepped up to the podium to remember her father: a man who showed up to her cheerleading events and award ceremonies, often playing music for her friends. The two, she added, shared a special bond.
“I miss everything about him,” she said. “But what I miss about my dad is when he would come home ... when he would come back to our family.”
A traffic stop
When he was shot, Cordova had been responding to reports of a carjacking spree. He encountered the suspect vehicle – driven by 28-year-old David Ernesto Murillo – outside Villa’s on North Grand Avenue. Murillo fired multiple rounds at the officer as Cordova tried to conduct a traffic stop.
In the minutes leading up to Cordova’s death, Murillo had attempted to rob a local taxi driver and carjack a Nogales High School teacher east of the city, carrying and sometimes firing an AR-15. He then carjacked two Minnesota tourists, as well as a man in a trailer park on North Grand Avenue.
From there, Murillo drove toward Villa’s, where he encountered, shot and ultimately killed Cordova. The officer was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Speaking on Wednesday, Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez described the decision to hold a ceremony at the crime scene as deliberate.
Doing so, he said, meant “taking our community back, because ... no one is going to dictate where we go.”
After shooting Cordova multiple times, Murillo then carjacked two additional vehicles and eventually surrendered to authorities at the Mariposa Manor Trailer Park.
Murillo later told investigators he’d headed to Nogales after being fired from his job in Tempe. He insisted he hadn’t planned to kill Cordova, though state detectives pointed out he’d shot the officer intentionally and violently.
The following year, Murillo pleaded guilty to 39 felony charges, including first-degree murder. He was sentenced to three terms of natural life, along with an additional 119.5 years, in prison.
“You’re going to be housed with the lowest form of human life that exists on this planet,” Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink told Murillo, as he handed down the sentence in 2019. “You’ll finish your natural life in prison and you will die with those people.”
On Wednesday, Alyssa Cordova noted that sometimes, her children speak of becoming a soldier or a police officer. She avoids discouraging them, saying that she doesn’t want fear to dictate their decisions.
Officers on duty
Time has passed since Cordova’s death. But acknowledging the fatal shooting “doesn’t get any easier,” remarked Bermudez, who paused several times to regain his composure while speaking about his former colleague.
Alyssa Cordova recalled that she routinely sent her husband away with a blessing – “God bless you, Dios te bendiga, come home,” she repeated on Wednesday. Still, she added, she’d never imagined her husband would be killed on duty.
“That was always unheard of, yet in the last four years we have two officers that have given their lives for the communities that they served,” she added.
Cordova died on duty in April 2018. More recently, NPD Officer Jeremy Brinton died in May 2021.
At the time of his death, Brinton had been working a traffic assignment on Interstate 19, assisting with a lane closure as construction continued for the recently completed SR 189 project. The officer, an 18-year veteran of the department, was struck by a vehicle. He died the following day.
Last October, County Attorney George Silva announced there was insufficient evidence to file charges against the driver.
Cordova was 44 years old at the time of his death; Brinton was 40. Each is survived by his wife, along with four children.
“We will always make it known: Jesus is a hero. Jesus Cordova from Nogales, Ariz. left four children,” Alyssa Cordova said. “And his four children are going to grow up to be heroes just as he was.”