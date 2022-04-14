The Nogales mayor and council have honed in on the person they want to be the city’s next magistrate: Robert Gilliland, chief deputy attorney for Greenlee County.
In an email, City Attorney Mike Massee, who is also serving as the acting city manager, told the NI this week that the agenda for the next regular meeting of the mayor and council will include an order approving an employment agreement with Gilliland.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.
Gilliland was one of three magistrate candidates who participated in public, in-person interviews with the mayor and council on April 6. Right off the bat, he established his familiarity with the city and interest in Mexican culture.
He grew up in Phoenix and recalled taking family trips to Rocky Point. “As a youth, I thought, ‘One day it would be really cool to live in Rocky Point.’”
Later, he came to Nogales with his high school Spanish class and walked into Mexico, an experience he said “was magical for me.”
According to his resume, Gilliland graduated from Brigham Young University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and a minor in Spanish. He told the mayor and council that he served as a missionary in California, where he interacted largely with Latinos. “I just fell in love with that,” he said.
Gilliland earned his law degree, as well as a master’s in business administration, from Florida State University in 2006, according to his resume. He then worked for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office from 2007 to 2013 in the Phoenix area, focusing on child support enforcement. He was a deputy Cochise County public defender from 2013 to 2016, working on family dependency cases, and then joined the Greenlee County Attorney’s Office as a criminal prosecutor in January 2017.
Speaking about his experience working on family-related issues, he said: “It was really rewarding because I got to see some change in people.”
But he also noted how a judge can sometimes convince people to make changes that an attorney can’t.
“I feel like the judge has an extra level of authority in people’s eyes,” he said.
Gilliland expressed his interest in mental health/drug courts that stress treatment over punishment. Asked how the age of a criminal defendant might play into the resolution of their case, he said it wouldn’t affect the question of guilt, but it could play into sentencing.
He described himself as a middle child in a family of 10 kids who has a keen interest in dispute resolution.
“I am a collaborator. I am a problem-solver. Those are things that will make me successful in this job,” he said.
Second chance
The city magistrate position has been open since Vanessa Cartwright left the job last November to serve as judge pro tempore at Santa Cruz County Superior Court. As Gilliland noted during his interview, he was one of five finalists to be considered for that job. When it went to Cartrwright, it created a vacancy at city court and another opportunity for him to seek employment in the local area.
Gilliland lives in the small town of Duncan, Ariz., and he told the mayor and council that a few months back, he started to think about a change of scenery. He said he met some people in Nogales, and started coming here.
“I just had a desire to continue being here,” he said. “I don’t know how religious any or all of you guys are, but I kind of feel that God has a work for me here.”
The municipal court’s official jurisdiction includes criminal misdemeanors, civil and criminal traffic violations, and any infraction of the Nogales City Code committed inside city limits. And while Nogales itself has a population of only around 20,000, members of the council noted during the magistrate interviews that thousands of people who live in Rio Rico commute to the city every day, along with thousands of visitors from Mexico.
Those out-of-towners sometimes accrue traffic citations or parking fines as well, contributing to a relatively heavy case load for the city court.
Councilman Hector Bojorquez asked Gilliland if, with such a heavy workload, he’d be able to get involved in the community. Gilliland noted that there are restrictions in the code of judicial content that say a judge’s community service needs to be focused on justice-related issues, but he hoped to find opportunities in that sphere.
He also said that he’s slated to start a master’s degree program at Pepperdine University in California, starting in May. But if he were hired in Nogales, he’d participate online on a part-time basis.
Asked if he would relocate to Nogales, Gilliland said: “Absolutely, that’s my plan.”
In fact, he said, he had already started looking for a place to live and was working with a real estate agent, but was finding the local housing market to be very tight, both in terms of homes for sale and rentals.
In addition to Gilliland, the mayor and council scheduled three other magistrate candidates for interviews on April 6: Marylou Natividad, a long-time prosecutor for the City of Tucson and a current private-practice lawyer; Daniel J. Barraza, a lawyer working in private practice in Tucson since 2017, focusing on employment law; and Joe Rueda, a local private-practice lawyer and former deputy attorney at the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office. Barraza, however, did not go through with the interview.
A video recording of the interviews is viewable online. The regular meeting scheduled for May 4, when Gilliland’s contract is expected to be on the agenda, will also be viewable on the city’s YouTube page.
Magistrate is one of three positions at the City of Nogales that is directly appointed by the mayor and council. The others are attorney and manager. Earlier this month, the mayor and council approved a contract with Edward Dickie to be the new manager, starting April 25.