The Arizona Department of Transportation says its Motor Vehicle Division office in Nogales will temporarily close next week for employee training.
During the closure, which will run from Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13, MVD personnel “will be undergoing training on a new state-of-the-art internal customer service computer system that will be installed throughout MVD later this year, replacing the existing outdated platform,” ADOT said.
The closest MVD office that will be open during this time is in Green Valley, at 130 W. Duval Mine Road, No. 150.
ADOT also noted that many MVD services are available online at servicearizona.com, and that members of the public can establish a free personal MVD account at azmvdnow.az.gov.