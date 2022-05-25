A Nogales native has been appointed the new harbor police chief for the Port of San Diego, Calif.
Magda Fernandez was formally sworn in on May 19, according to a news release from the Port of San Diego, which noted that she is the first Latina to serve as chief of the Harbor Police Department.
Fernandez, daughter of Roberto H. Fernandez (now deceased) and Maria Graciela Fernandez, grew up in Nogales and graduated from Nogales High School in 1992, according to family members.
While living locally in the 1990s, she was a member of the Santa Cruz County Search and Rescue Team and volunteered at the Rio Rico Fire District. Fernandez also volunteered as an ER tech at Holy Cross Hospital.
From 1994 to 2018, she served in the U.S. Coast Guard, working as a criminal investigator and as an environmental and marine casualty investigator.
Fernandez joined the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department as a recruit in 2001, and rose in the ranks to captain in February 2021.
"Over the years, she has led various department units, including investigations and intelligence, professional standards and training, as well as the patrol and administrative sections," the port's news release said. "Chief Fernandez also represented Harbor Police as a detective on the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and helped establish the department’s Terrorism Liaison Officer program, which focuses on educating officers and members of the port community on being aware of potential terrorism and criminal activities."
Fernandez was recognized with the Port of San Diego’s 2018 Chairman’s Cup Award for her peer support work in the department, and was named Harbor Police Officer of the Year in 2008. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University and recently graduated from the National Command and Staff College Leadership Program.
Prior to her recent appointment, she had been serving as acting harbor police chief since early February. She was acting assistant chief from November 2021 to February 2022.
Fernandez lives in Ramona, Calif. with her three sons, as well as her mother and aunt Raquel Ramirez. The family still owns a home in Nogales and visits regularly, especially when mass is given in memory of her father and brother Gabriel Fernandez, who died in 2001, relatives said.
According to the news release, the Port of San Diego's Harbor Police Department is cross-trained to prevent crime and fight fire on the water along San Diego Bay and at the San Diego International Airport.