George Washington Biggs, a Nogales native and three-war veteran who was part of the legendary all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, died on Sept. 19 in Tucson. He was 95.
Biggs’ military heroics earned him and the other living Tuskegee Airmen the Congressional Gold Medal and a salute from President George Bush in 2007. He was also highly revered in his hometown, where he served as commander of the local VFW post and did his part to help others in the community.
“He was like our star on our tree,” said Jose “Joe” Diaz, current commander of VFW Post 2066 in Nogales. “Anybody who came over, we would always point out that we have a Tuskegee Airman as a past commander and life member of our post.”
Diaz recalled that Biggs was also a member of the local Knights of Pythias, and the group would host an annual Christmas dinner for local foster children.
“George wold always donate two turkeys, and he would bake them,” Diaz said. “He was very involved like that in the community. He was just a great guy.”
According to a profile of Biggs published in the NI in 2007 and written by local historian Axel Holm, who died one week before Biggs, U.S. Cavalryman Levi Biggs, George’s father, was ordered to Camp Little in Nogales in 1918.
Levi Biggs then met and married Dolores Rivas, daughter of a Cananea, Sonora newspaper publisher, in 1924 and they had five children – all born in Nogales. George, the oldest, was born on July 2, 1925.
At that time, Black children in Nogales had to attend a separate elementary school, the Grand Avenue School. George Biggs attended the school two classes behind Frank Reed, for whom the school was eventually renamed after he was killed in World War II.
When Camp Little was closed in 1933, the Biggs family moved to Fort Huachuca, and later to Wilmington, N.C., where George attended high school.
Levi Biggs was discharged from the Army in 1944 and returned to Nogales to make it his permanent home. Meanwhile, George Biggs enlisted in the aviation cadet corps and was sent to the all-Black flight training school at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama.
He completed navigation training in April 1945 and bombardment training in October 1945, after the war ended.
“I didn’t graduate from bombardment school until after the war,” Biggs told former NI reporter Roger Conroy in 2009. “We were really pissed off that the war ended before we could see what we could do.”
He briefly left the military, but had trouble finding work and re-enlisted in the Army Air Corps as a non-commissioned officer.
Biggs’ daughter, Rose Biggs-Dickerson, told The Arizona Republic that her father and other Black servicemen faced discrimination when they returned home from the war, and that he suffered racism throughout his military career, despite his accomplishments.
Biggs ultimately received a direct commission as an officer and served in the fledgling U.S. Air Force, where he earned the rank of major. During the 1950s, he was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.
“In the Korean War, I had action in B-29s out of Okinawa and B-26s out of Korea itself,” Biggs told the NI in 2009.
He also served in B-52 operations and flew combat missions during the Vietnam War.
Biggs’ wife Dolores died in an accident in the late 1960s and he had to raise their children alone.
In July 1970, he retired from active duty with the rank of major and 27 years of military service.
Biggs was modest about his service, and Diaz said he didn’t talk much about it at the VFW.
“There’s nothing exciting about it,” he told the NI in 2009. “No heroic things. It’s just a job. It’s something you like to do. It’s a way to make a living and support your family. I got to see parts of the world most people don’t get to see.”
Returning to live in Nogales, Biggs joined the U.S. Customs Service, the predecessor agency to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and worked with the agency from 1974 to 1994. During this period, he remarried Olga Rascon of Nogales and became stepfather to her three children.
His stepdaughter Alma Gonzales of Rio Rico said she remembered Biggs working as a Customs officer.
“Sometimes we would go visit him, or when we were crossing we would see him,” she said. “He was a great stepdad.”
“And I remember him when he was older and he retired,” she continued. “I’m very close to my mom and I was always at my house every day and I would see him every day with my mom. I just have good memories of him.”
Biggs was a fixture at veterans’ events in Nogales, and regularly marched in the city’s Veterans Day parade. Diaz said Biggs was also a faithful participant in a Memorial Day tradition in which local vets leave flags at the graves of veterans buried at the Nogales City Cemetery.
“He would always go to his dad’s grave and stand at attention and salute. He did that every Memorial Day,” Diaz said.
Biggs is survived by his wife, Olga R. Biggs; sons Levi Biggs, George Biggs and Victor Mendez; daughters Glenda Biggs, Dolores R. Bahti, Rosario Dickerson, Georgia McMaster, Sandra Woccholz, Alma Gonzales and Laura Mendez; brothers, Levi Biggs and Johnny Biggs; 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.