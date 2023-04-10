Nogales Police Department officers shot and killed a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Circle K on Mariposa Road.

"The information is limited," Police Chief Roy Bermudez said, speaking to reporters at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. "All we knew (is) that they were making contact with a person here at Circle K. All of a sudden, it escalated. And there were shots fired."

This cellphone appears to have captured a fatal police shooting at the Circle K on Mariposa Road on April 10, 2023.


