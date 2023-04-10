Nogales Police Department officers shot and killed a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Circle K on Mariposa Road.
"The information is limited," Police Chief Roy Bermudez said, speaking to reporters at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. "All we knew (is) that they were making contact with a person here at Circle K. All of a sudden, it escalated. And there were shots fired."
Bermudez confirmed that the person who was killed was a man, and said the fatal confrontation had involved a dog, a Taser, and ultimately firearms.
The chief said he couldn't comment on whether the deceased man, whose identity was not immediately released, had been armed.
No police officers or other civilians were injured, Bermudez said, and he emphasized that the incident had been “isolated” to the shooting at Circle K.
In a message posted to social media at 8:34 p.m., NPD asked the public to avoid the area of Mariposa and Shell roads.
“The roadways are closed due to a critical incident,” the message read, adding; “No traffic will be allowed in the area.”
A 41-second cellphone video that appears to have captured the shooting from a nearby hotel shows police on one side of a vehicle, approximately 10 to 12 feet away from a man on the other side. The man, who had been holding his hands in front of his face as if in a shooting position, spins around and starts to wave his arms wildly, as if reacting to being hit with a Taser. It’s not clear if he’s holding anything in his hands.
Two officers walk around the vehicle and approach the man, guns drawn and yelling “down, down, get down.” As the man continues to gesticulate and lurch around, the officers start to back away. Suddenly, the sound of at least a dozen shots rings out and the man falls to the ground.
Another video of the incident, taken from near the Circle K store, shows the man with something resembling a holster strapped to his belt as he waves his arms and turns away from the officers, reaching toward his waist. With his back to police, the man raises his arms in the air and appears to hold something in his right hand. The person recording the video says, in Spanish, "He's armed."
The man drops his arms, turns back toward the officers and dances around for a couple of seconds before they open fire.
Bermudez said the Arizona Department of Public Safety was on its way to Nogales to take over the investigation into the shooting.
Typically, NPD officers involved in use-of-deadly-force incidents are put on administrative leave. But “right now,” Bermudez added, “I don't really know what I'm going to yet. ... I'm just basically piecing everything together as far as what happened.”
Other cases
Shootings by local law enforcement in Santa Cruz County have typically been rare, though there have now been four cases in the past two-plus years.
The previous incident involving NPD came on Jan. 13, 2022, when murder suspect Gustavo Aguilar Chavez was shot by police after allegedly opening fire on officers in a residential area downtown. Aguilar was not badly injured, however, and was released from the hospital into police custody a few hours after being shot.
On May 24, 2021, local police shot and killed 39-year-old truck driver Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr. on North Grand Avenue in Nogales, ending an hour-long pursuit that reportedly began with Cockrum gesturing at warehouse workers and police with a knife in Rio Rico.
County Attorney George Silva announced in October 2021 that he had determined that all 10 of the officers who’d fired their weapons at Cockrum – eight from NPD and two from the Sheriff’s Office – had been justified in using lethal force. Cockrum’s mother disagreed, and has since filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the incident.
On Dec. 25, 2020, a sheriff’s sergeant fatally shot 32-year-old John Moreno after responding to a 911 call reporting that a man was trying to break into a residence in Rio Rico.
In a letter dated April 9, 2021, Silva notified Sheriff David Hathaway that he had decided the sergeant’s actions were warranted.
The Christmas 2020 shooting was the first such case involving local police in more than a decade. An Arizona Republic investigation that documented 600 police shootings throughout the state between 2011 and 2018 found that Santa Cruz was the only one of the state’s 15 counties that did not have a local police shooting during the period.
There have also been several shootings of civilians by federal law enforcement officers in Santa Cruz County in recent years. However, few details of those cases – including whether a prosecutor has found the shootings to be justified – are ever released to the public.