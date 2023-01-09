U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at a Nogales port of entry recently found approximately 19,800 fentanyl pills taped to the legs of a pedestrian. CBP's port director in Nogales says fentanyl busts are way up this year.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at Nogales ports of entry seized more fentanyl during the first three months of current fiscal year than they did in all of the previous year, Port Director Michael Humphries said in a social media post on Monday.
Federal fiscal years run Oct. 1-Sept. 30, so the first three months of the current year, Federal Fiscal Year 2023, would be October, November and December 2022.
In his post, Humphries said FY 2022, which ended Sept. 30, 2022, saw a record amount of fentanyl seized at Nogales ports. But that record has already been broken with nine more months left in the current fiscal year.
Humphries did not provide statistics in support of his post. But CBP data for the entire Tucson Field Office area of operations, which includes all Arizona land ports of entry with Mexico except those in Yuma County, showed that 4,500 pounds of fentanyl were seized in FY 2022, up from 2,300 pounds in 2021 and 1,300 pounds in 2020.
CBP showed that 2,700 pounds of the drug were seized in October and November 2022 in the Tucson Field Office area, but did not include numbers for December 2022.