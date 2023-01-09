Fentanyl legs

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at a Nogales port of entry recently found approximately 19,800 fentanyl pills taped to the legs of a pedestrian. CBP's port director in Nogales says fentanyl busts are way up this year.

 Photo from @CBPPortDirNOG

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at Nogales ports of entry seized more fentanyl during the first three months of current fiscal year than they did in all of the previous year, Port Director Michael Humphries said in a social media post on Monday.

Federal fiscal years run Oct. 1-Sept. 30, so the first three months of the current year, Federal Fiscal Year 2023, would be October, November and December 2022.



