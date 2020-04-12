Already dealing with the disappointment of a stay-at-home Easter weekend, many Nogales residents saw their frustration compounded by days-long water outages, interruptions and pressure problems resulting from a pair of line breaks.
Speaking at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said that water had been restored to the majority of affected households and he expected all local homes would have their service back by the end of the day.
He said the remaining areas without water included the west side of the city near Holy Cross Hospital, and some homes near Hohokam Drive.
But the solutions being put in place are temporary measures, he said, adding that it would take until the middle of the week for the system to be operating normally again without stopgap solutions like bypasses through fire hoses.
In a post to its Facebook page at 2:20 p.m. Saturday, the City of Nogales said it had received a call at around 1 a.m. that an area of the city was experiencing a water outage.
An inspection found that a 16-inch main was broken and crews were planning to pump water to the affected area, the post said, adding that “there will most likely be less water pressure than normal.”
The post said areas that would most likely be affected were the Santa Carolina, Santa Rita and Villa Paradiso apartments, Loma Mariposa Road, Congress Street and the “north west area” of the city.
However, one person responding to the post said they hadn’t had running water on Hudgins Street, on the east side of the city, since the night before. Another reported low water pressure on Calle Soto, also on the east side.
Others reported no water on Noon Street and low water pressure on Hughes Street, on the west side of the city but east of Interstate 19.
Another post from the city later on Saturday said: “City employees are still working hard to try to supply water to the affected areas. Please be patient,” adding that the fire and water departments were trying to use fire hoses to connect two hydrants and make a loop in the area of Loma Mariposa.
Kissinger told the NI that city employees were also working with personnel from the International Boundary and Water Commission and the contractor INNOVA. About 25-30 people were working on resolving the breaks at any given time, he said.
On Sunday morning, the city posted to its Facebook page that it was dealing with two large water mains that required repairs: One near Mariposa Ranch Road and the other in the Nogales Wash by Baffert Drive. “(B)oth repairs require pumping down large (pools) of water in order to complete the repairs,” it said.
An hour later, the city said it was aware of widespread water outages, “mostly in higher elevations of the city,” and that crews crews were “working diligently to repair two major water line breaks.” It advised that some areas would continue to experience outages throughout the day as water tanks were filled, and asked its customers who still had water to conserve it to allow the system to recover.
Kissinger said both breaks were on the same water line and had been discovered at about the same time.
He added that the two breaks, which affect water mains running eight to 10 feet underground. That kind of break, he said, isn’t uncommon and wouldn’t normally cause disruption, but these two had been difficult to fix because both are underwater.
The break near Mariposa Ranch Road is under a retention pond and the break near Baffert Drive is across from Pizzapollis, under the Nogales Wash, Kissinger said.
“If they weren’t underwater, it would have been an easy fix,” he said.
Numerous residents responded in frustration to the city’s Facebook posts on Sunday, expressing annoyance at the length of time the repairs were taking, and pointing out the need for water during a time when people are being urged to follow strict personal hygiene measures to protect themselves and other against the coronavirus.
“It's been 24 hours. We need updates,” wrote one commenter. “Very unsanitary not being able to wash our hands. How are we supposed to follow the suggestions of cleanliness if we can't even do this???”
As service was restored and some residents turned their faucets back on, orange-colored water came out of taps. Kissinger said that was a result of dirt, rust, or other material flowing into the water line after the break, but residents can simply let the water run until it’s clean.
He said he didn’t have any estimate of how many households were affected by the outages.