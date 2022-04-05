Years ago, Haydee Sombra began sewing from home. It was a way of supporting her daughters without having to leave them alone or at a daycare.
Now, along with her daughters, Sombra runs a multi-tiered business in Nogales, Sonora. She sews and designs clothing, while her daughter, Alondra, crafts rings and accessories. Another daughter, Alejandra, sells body jewelry.
“And my other daughter does the piercings,” Sombra explained, beginning to laugh.
On Saturday, the family business – appropriately named Sombra – displayed original dresses and delicate, jewel-toned rings at the Aquelarre Bazar, a flea market designed to elevate women-owned businesses in Nogales, Sonora.
Páramo Feminista, a collective based in the city, organized Saturday’s market to provide a safe space for female business owners, and to collect donations for women and children in vulnerable circumstances. Outside the city-run Instituto Nogalenses de Juventud, women representing about a dozen businesses sold products ranging from desert plants, to crystals, to second-hand clothing. In one corner of the sunlit courtyard, a table was set aside for donated clothing, shoes and hygiene products – destined for a local shelter, Páramo organizers told the NI. Nearby, on Avenida Obregón, pedestrians bustled by; some peeked into the courtyard.
“Passing by, it caught my attention,” said Maria Zavala, who’d ventured inside to browse through blouses at Pickles Bazar, a second-hand clothing business.
But what stood out, Zavala said, was the sign beckoning visitors to come and support other women.
According to federal data, the number of self-employed women has fluctuated in Sonora over the past several years. But in recent months, it’s been a growing demographic. In the final quarter of 2018, an estimated 108,150 women identified as “independent workers” statewide, according to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment. By the final quarter of 2021, that number had ballooned to more than 129,900 women in Sonora.
Sombra underscored the importance of women supporting each other. Having a self-owned business, she said, empowers them.
“Whether (the business) is their household income, or simply because they have talent,” she said.
A safer space
For Maria Jose Martinez, starting a small business – MJM Accesorios – has allowed her to earn extra income while pursuing her college degree.
When she first began studying nutrition, she tried selling burritos to help finance her education. But it was difficult, she added: she had to wake up early in the morning to prepare the food.
So, Martinez pivoted to a jewelry business, selling glistening chain necklaces, lockets and serpent-shaped rings.
“It’s calm right now,” she said during a lull on Saturday afternoon, “but yes, I’ve sold.”
Maryanna Ozuna has also been juggling her college career with managing a small business. Ozuna, who’s working toward a degree in engineering and business management, learned to engrave and print logos, creating custom-made keychains, mugs and thermoses through her company, Crafty.
Holding a market like this one, she explained, is a healthy opportunity for local entrepreneurs.
“There’s a lot of talent, outside of what’s been established,” she added.
Nearby, Elba Ibarra Flores stood behind rows of succulents, rose-colored crystals and necklaces studded with sleek, precious stones. At the bazaar, she said, she felt safe as a female business owner. Selling products out in public, she pointed out, can expose vendors to “ugly” things – like robbery and harassment.
“It’s heavy for me,” she said.
But here, Flores added, that stress wasn’t prevalent.
In Sonora, and other parts of Mexico, events aligning with the feminist movement are sometimes organized as separatist – in other words, without men present. Saturday’s bazaar was slated mainly for women, girls and young boys, though the general public was allowed to attend under some circumstances.
Anna Torres, who stood in the shade behind a booth, founded a second-hand clothing business – she named it Sunshine, a loose reference to her favorite George Harrison song, she explained with a smile. She searches for fashion inspiration on Instagram, seeking out ‘90s and grunge-inspired items.
Torres echoed Flores’ thoughts about the importance of a space for women – both vendors and shoppers – that’s free of any harassment. And Saturday’s market came at a critical time for Sonora, as gender-based crimes like femicides rise in the state, according to federal data.
“We’re fighting against this,” Torres said.
Here, she added, “they can buy safe. They can buy comfortably.”