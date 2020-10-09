Nogales voters could hand the mayor and council a good deal more power at City Hall if they approve a ballot measure in the upcoming general election.
Proposition 407 would amend the Nogales City Charter to give the council explicit power over hiring and firing of department heads. It’s a responsibility that’s currently reserved for the city manager, but one that came into question earlier this year as Mayor Arturo Garino butted heads with former Manager Eddie Johnson.
The measure would shift the balance of power at City Hall – where the manager has been in charge of most administrative decisions since the city adopted its current form of government in 2000 – more towards the elected officials who hire the manager. And it comes as the council is seeking to fill a city manager role that’s been vacant since Johnson’s departure in May.
“I’ve always said we should have a little more say in it,” Councilman Nubar Hanessian said at a February study session at which the mayor and council talked about different options for revising the charter. “How much more say? I don’t know.”
“What it would do is adjust the authority of the city manager so that when he or she hires a department director, it’s a conditional hire subject to review and approval by city council,” City Attorney Mike Massee said at the council’s March 3 meeting, at which the seven-member body voted to put the proposed charter changes on the ballot.
“It also clarifies then that department directors are at-will employees,” Massee added. At-will employees can be fired without cause.
The ballot measure would add language to an existing section of the charter stating that appointments are “subject to consent and approval by the council.” It would also add a new section that gives the council the power to create and eliminate city departments by ordinance or resolution.
That would open the door for the mayor and council to take a more active role in city business. Then-Councilman Robert Rojas said at the February study session that that’s necessary – he said giving the council more authority would help move work along in cases where “things just remained stagnant.”
Rojas resigned not long after the meeting to mount an unsuccessful bid for county supervisor.
Varona, whose term ends this year and who is not seeking re-election, also spoke up for the idea in February, saying the proposal meant: “We want to have a little bit more say on who are the department heads,” but that it wouldn’t constitute a deviation from the city’s council-manager form of government. Garino and Councilman Hector Bojorquez also voiced support for the proposal.
Still, Councilwoman Esther Melendez-Lopez suggested it went too far: “That’s why we have a city manager, they’re supposed to be responsible for that. Why should we get involved?”
When the council members considered the final proposal in March, they approved it unanimously, sending the measure to the Nov. 3 ballot.
But the council hasn’t simply been waiting for voters to have their say. In May, they amended another city document – the personnel manual – in a move that didn’t require voter approval, but similarly seems aimed at giving more power to the council.
The amendment establishes a process for hiring department heads that requires the city manager to forward applications and resumes of finalists for the positions to the mayor and council “for informational purposes,” though it doesn’t specify a role for elected officials in the decision process. It also adds a seemingly sweeping clause to the manual: “Administrative authority delegated by the city council to the city manager or other staff pursuant to these rules is subject to discretionary review by the city council.”
Massee said at the council’s May 6 meeting that the amendment would “make the (hiring) process more transparent.” And Varona insisted that nothing about the amendment would “usurp the power of the city manager.”
Years of clashes
This year’s efforts to shift power towards the city’s elected officials come after years of clashes between the council and a string of city managers. Most recently, Johnson accused Garino earlier this year of trying to exert improper influence over precisely the type of decisions that would be affected by the ballot proposition.
In a March 16 memo, Johnson said Garino had told him that three department heads shouldn’t be in their jobs – something he interpreted as a thinly veiled directive to get rid of them. Garino and Varona later complained that Johnson hadn’t included them in decisions about department director appointments and had hired a former colleague from Maricopa County to lead the housing authority without appropriate qualifications.
Johnson and the council also fought over elements of the city’s COVID-19 response, like Johnson’s move to keep half of the city’s workers home, which he said would reduce the danger of virus spread. At an April meeting, Varona, frustrated by the impasse between the manager and council, said the city manager “is not the dictator of this community.”
(Varona, who served as mayor in the 1980s, was one of the architects of the switch to the council-manager form of government instituted 20 years ago.)
Since Johnson’s left Nogales in May with a $35,000 payout and a non-disparagement agreement, the council has faced little resistance from Acting City Manager John Kissinger, who’s long worked in lockstep with Garino. Kissinger has even gone out of his way to let the council make decisions that the city manager has the power to make, like whether to reopen city buildings to the public.
More changes proposed
The Nogales ballot also includes another two proposed changes to the city charter that could tweak how the council and manager conduct business.
Proposition 406 would change the maximum contract length for a city manager to three years, up from the current two-year limit.
And Proposition 411 would give an individual council member the ability to place an item on upcoming council agendas.
Typically, regular meetings of the council end with members listing any items they want to see on the next meeting’s agenda, which is set by the city manager in consultation with the mayor. But Varona has regularly complained that issues he wants to discuss don’t make it onto the agenda.
Documents distributed by the city indicated that the current rules require the written request of two council members to guarantee an item be placed on the agenda. If Proposition 411 passes, the documents say, the written request of one council member would be sufficient.