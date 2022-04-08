There will be two names on the ballot in the Nogales mayoral race this year: Arturo Garino and Jorge Maldonado.
Garino, the current mayor, and Maldonado, a now-former councilman, were the only two candidates to file nomination petitions by Monday’s deadline. A third person, Jeffrey Gudenkauf, had previously filed a statement of interest to run for mayor, but his name was not included on a city-provided list of candidates who turned in completed petitions.
Garino and Maldonado have served together on the council since Garino was sworn in at the start of 2019. However, due to a quirk in state law, Maldonado, who had nearly three years remaining in his current term, was required to resign in order to run for mayor. Since Garino is in the final year of his current term, he was allowed to remain in office while seeking re-election.
In addition to mayor, Nogales voters will electe three councilmembers in 2022, and seven people met Monday’s deadline to get their names on the ballot.
Three are incumbents seeking re-election during their last years in office: Hector Bojorquez, Esther Melendez-Lopez and Jose “Joe” Diaz.
The other four are Jose “Joe” Agosttini, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2020; John Doyle, a former city councilman (2013-2014) and mayor (2015-2018); political newcomer Vicente I. Gonzalez; and Miguel Angel “Mike” Melendez, who has previously mounted unsuccessful campaigns for mayor, city council and county supervisor.
Candidates for mayor and council must win votes on a majority of ballots cast during the Aug. 2 primary to be elected outright. Any seats that are not filled in August will then be decided in a run-off election on Nov. 8.
Nogales politics have long been dominated by men, and whatever the outcome, the 2022 elections won’t change that dynamic. Of the nine people who filed to run for city office, only one is a woman.
City elections are non-partisan, and the mayor and councilmembers are elected to four-year terms. Three current members of the council – Saulo Bonilla and Liza Montiel, along with Octavio Gradillas, appointed Wednesday to complete Maldonado’s term – will see their seats come up for election in 2024.
Monday’s deadline was the cutoff for candidates to register to get their names on the ballot.
Write-in candidates have until 5 p.m. on June 23 to formally register for the primary and until 5 p.m. on Sept. 29 to officially register for the general election.