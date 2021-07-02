Taking a big step toward his dream of attending culinary school and opening his own restaurant, Ambos Nogales native Alan Verdugo appeared on national television last month as a participant in the “MasterChef: Legends” culinary show.
In the June 16 episode, the now 21-year-old took part in the competitive reality show’s third round of auditions in hopes of earning a spot in the contest, moving up the ladder of its culinary competitions and eventually having a chance to win $250,000.
Verdugo worked his way through the kitchen on set as he informed two of the judges that he would be making a “quesadilla on steroids,” referring to a Sonoran dish with carne asada, salsa and avocado officially known as a sincronizada.
But when the show’s four renowned chefs – Gordon Ramsey, Aaron Sanchez, Joe Bastianich and Paula Deen – had bites of his dish, they unanimously decided that he needed more practice to perfect his skills. So instead of moving to the next step in the competition, Sanchez granted Verdugo a full-ride scholarship to the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City.
“Oh my gosh, when they all said ‘no,’ my heart was breaking. It was broken because I was like, ‘Not even one ‘yes’ from one of the judges?’” Verdugo told the NI on Wednesday. But, he added, “the scholarship pays for everything – tuition, food expenses, living expenses, transportation.”
Verdugo, a 2019 graduate of Nogales High School, said he applied to be a contestant on the show back in July 2019 while he was working as a valet attendant in Phoenix. At the time, he said, he was trying to save up enough money to pay for culinary school.
He heard back from producers a month later and competed in an elimination process that narrowed down the field of people who would move to the audition round.
The initial elimination process, Verdugo said, consisted of pitching the producers four signature recipes, one of which they would choose to appear on the show.
Verdugo said he pitched a fettuccine pasta in cilantro sauce, arroz con leche, an aguachile-style salmon and the sincronizada that was ultimately picked for his audition before the judges. His meals were inspired by his love for Mexican-Italian fusion, and particularly by northern Mexico culinary tradition.
“When I say northern Mexican food, I’m talking about carne asada, tacos, salsas tatemadas, all that good stuff,” he said.
And while chef Bastianich said he enjoyed the sincronizada overall, the four judges agreed that Verdugo needed more experience before moving further in the MasterChef competition.
“I’m going to say no to the apron because you’re not ready yet, and I don’t want to expose you because you have such a bright future,” Sanchez said, adding that there’s the Aaron Sanchez Scholarship Fund that helps Latino youth attend culinary school in NYC. “I’m going to say yes to you getting one of my scholarships.”
Ramsey added: “What you’ve just been given is way more important right now than getting washed out in the competition. And if you get under the right wings, you’ll take off.”
Passion for cooking
Speaking by phone on Wednesday, Verdugo said that he was initially disappointed that he didn’t move forward in the competition, adding that he should have picked a dish that showed more of his culinary abilities.
He said he had chosen sincronizadas as one of his dishes during the application process because it represented his deep ties to northern Mexico.
“It’s not just about cooking. It’s about cooking your background and your story,” he said, adding that his culinary story began while he was living in Nogales, Sonora with his mother, who was raising him and his siblings on her own.
While his mother went out to work, Verdugo said, he would take charge of cooking up dishes for his siblings.
“That’s when I created this little bubble to get out of reality and just cook and forget about everything,” he said. “That’s when that escape became a passion and when I found my love for the kitchen.”
He added that his mother has always been supportive of him pursuing a culinary career path, and now that more people know of his experience, he’s gotten a lot more support from the Ambos Nogales community as well.
“My mom has been crying since February 2020,” he said with a laugh. “She’s super proud. And not only my mom, but everyone from Nogales… It’s really nice to see how everyone supports you.”
And while he didn’t make it further into the MasterChef competition, his participation on the show helped him reach one of the goals he had been working towards: securing enough money to pay for culinary school.
The MasterChef episode was filmed back in April 2020, he said, which meant he was originally scheduled to attend the Institute of Culinary Education last fall, but the plan was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, he’s scheduled to start in September.
“I’m so anxious. I’ve been waiting to go to New York for about a year now, so I’m really anxious,” Verdugo said, adding that the program also gives him an opportunity to work alongside other renowned chefs to expand his skills.
In the longer-term, he said, he hopes to perfect his culinary abilities and return for another shot at winning the MasterChef competition.