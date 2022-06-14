A Nogales man who tried to smuggle fentanyl pills hidden in potato chip bags while on parole for a previous drug-smuggling conviction was sentenced to slightly more than 10 years in federal prison.
Sigfrido Adolfo Rivero, 56, was sentenced earlier this month at U.S. District Court in Tucson after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
U.S. Judge Scott H. Rash gave him 121 months in federal prison, followed by 120 months of supervised release.
Rivero was arrested on May 19, 2021 at the Border Patrol’s checkpoint on Interstate 19 after agents discovered that he had approximately 190,000 pills of fentanyl hidden in his vehicle. But the events leading to his arrest began the night before.
According to the criminal complaint filed against him, Border Patrol agents began surveillance of Rivero at approximately 11:15 p.m. on May 18, 2021, after he crossed into Nogales through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry while driving a gold-colored Chevy Tahoe SUV.
The agents followed Rivero to a residence in Nogales, where he got out of the vehicle and retrieved several large bags of what appeared to be groceries from the back hatch area. He then moved the bags to the back of a white Chevy Tahoe that was also parked at the residence.
“After placing the bags in the white Tahoe, Rivero looked around the area as if to ensure he was not being watched,” the complaint says.
Then he went into the house, and agents continued their surveillance overnight.
At around 8 a.m. the next morning, Rivero left the home, got into the white Tahoe and headed north on Interstate 19.
When he reached the Border Patrol checkpoint, the complaint says, he gave agents permission to search and X-ray his vehicle. An agent who opened the back hatch reportedly saw the six large bags he had watched Rivero move from one vehicle to another the previous night.
The bags were filled with Mexican candy and small bags of potato chips. When an agent picked up one of the bags of chips, he thought it felt heavier than a normal bag of chips, according to the complaint.
“The agent also noticed the bag felt solid, not light and crinkly like a normal bag of chips,” the document says.
When the agent opened the bag, he found two small, clear plastic bags that contained blue pills that resembled counterfeit fentanyl pills.
In all, 87 bags of potato chips in the Tahoe were found to contain 173 bags of suspected fentanyl pills.
According to a pre-sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal agents had been watching Rivero for several months prior to his arrest.
On the last day of 2020, Rivero was paroled from prison as he neared the end of a 10-year prison sentence for trafficking bulk quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine. He then returned to Nogales to live with his elderly mother.
On one occasion in early March 2021, the prosecutor’s memo says, a drug-sniffing dog alerted to Rivero’s vehicle as he entered the United States from Mexico. Investigators followed him to Phoenix, where they allegedly saw him take several plastic bags from his vehicle and give them to an unidentified man in a Circle K parking lot.
“Given the similar circumstances, those bags too likely contained a large quantity of drugs, which unfortunately made it to the streets successfully,” the memo says.
Rivero’s lawyer wrote in his own defense memo that his client had accepted responsibility and was sorry for his actions.
“Despite his conduct and criminal history, Mr. Rivero is a very polite man who deeply cares for and loves his family,” defense lawyer John Connelly wrote. “He recognizes that his illegal conduct inevitably hurts his family, too, and for this, too, he is sorry.”