While some local shops and restaurants have closed permanently or temporarily in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, one enterprising Nogalian is looking to accomplish one of her professional goals by opening up a new juice bar in town.
Brooke Granados, the 34-year-old woman behind B Pure Juices, set to open up this fall, said she’s well aware of the uncertain future caused by the pandemic, but remains confident that her new business will serve to benefit the well-being of the community.
“At first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should probably hold off on the timing of this.’ But the more that I explored juicing and what it’s about and the health benefits, I saw it more as an opportunity to spearhead it,” Granados said. “You have a pandemic that’s affecting people’s health… so I feel that the juice bar is actually an advantage during this time.”
Granados said she became inspired to open her own restaurant after finding some online inspiration and helping her mother think of new ways to operate and manage her own food business.
Now, she’s working on perfecting the products that will be featured on the menu, which include cold-pressed juices, wellness bowls and smoothies, among other snacks and meals.
“I really feel that this pandemic has been an eye-opener for not just our community, but for the world,” she said. “So I really want to be able to provide the opportunity for people to have a chance to make an informed decision on what they’re consuming.”
Luckily, she said, she has not faced any setbacks related to the coronavirus outbreak that might cast doubt on her plans.
B Pure Juices will be located at 1985 N. Grand Ave., and Granados said she’s planning a seven-day “soft opening” this fall that will give the community a chance to find out what the business is all about.
She explained that the soft opening will consist of handing out samples of the menu items in order to get an idea of what the community wants and needs, as well as gain constructive feedback to improve her business.
Dine-in services will operate under the recommended CDC guidelines, including limited seating and six-foot spacing between each table, she said.
However, given the constantly changing circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic, she added that she hasn’t yet narrowed down a specific opening date.
“I guess COVID has an impact in that aspect, where it could possibly affect the opening in the event of a major shutdown statewide,” she said, referring to Gov. Doug Ducey’s previous orders that certain businesses temporarily close and restaurants limit their services to take-out only to combat the spread of the virus.
But if allowed, she said, she will be ready to serve the community with limited dine-in services, curbside pick-up, online ordering and delivery.
“I just hope that people… receive us with an open mind and open arms, and really just give us an opportunity to demonstrate who we are, what our intentions are and vision is for the town,” she said.