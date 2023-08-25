Reading can open a world of possibilities for children and give young people a step up in life. But, in countries like Uganda and Guatemala, access to books – and how to use them – isn’t so easy.
Libraries for the World, a nonprofit based in Pima County, helps children around the globe by building libraries in their respective countries, providing training and donating books.
Sahuarita resident Debbie Chavez helped start the organization after participating in another international library organization.
“We decided to form our own nonprofit because the other organization we had been volunteering with was going to stop doing its work,” she said. “We had requests we knew we could help with – one was in Uganda and the other was in Guatemala.”
Guatemala
A team of eight volunteers, including teachers and librarians, traveled to Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, in July.
“We had two who were actually from Mexico and then another one from Venezuela,” Chavez said. “We had a really diverse group with us.”
While in Guatemala, they worked on a library created by another nonprofit at a K-12 school. They focused on creating library programs for students and providing the school with more books.
“They don’t have the funds to purchase books because in Guatemala the average worker might make $3 or $4 a day,” she said. “The prices are just as expensive as they are here in the U.S. So if you can imagine making $3 or $4 a day and a children’s book costs $20, that’s going to be out of your reach and a lot of schools are underfunded and don’t have a budget for new books.”
The group processed and labeled almost 300 books. Chavez said the books they take need to be new and relevant.
“Children all over the world deserve new, current books just like kids here in the U.S.,” she said. “Oftentimes, the organizations and schools have asked for a library because they don’t have access to books and oftentimes they don’t have access to the internet either.”
The group also conducted training for parents and teachers to show them how to create activities and read out loud with kids.
“A lot of the teachers and many parents have grown up without books. Books are really expensive relative to people’s salaries so most adults there have grown up without books,” she said. “The school has a library with wonderful books now but the teachers don’t all know how to use them in their classrooms or how to conduct lessons and extension activities. They might not understand what kinds of questions to ask students to help them with comprehension.”
Volunteers
Chavez said the trips give volunteers a chance to experience edutourism as well.
“One of the great things about going on a trip like this is you learn about a different country and you learn about the way they do things over there,” she said. “Those can help you when you get back to the States. It helps you do your work better and to understand some of your community members better.”
She said her own first trip changed the way she did outreach while she was a librarian with Pima County Library’s Columbus Branch working with refugees and immigrants.
“It reframed the way I approached my orientations and how I explained how libraries are here because I had a better understanding of what libraries are like in other countries,” she said.
Among the volunteers on the last trip was Mountain View Elementary School teacher and reading specialist Mandi Patterson.
Patterson, who started teaching in Rio Rico in 1998, said she has known Chavez for years and had long wanted to go on a trip.
“I would see her post about her nonprofit and going on these trips and setting up libraries, taking books, and whenever she would need donations I would donate. And I always thought I really want to go on a trip someday,” she said. “She had asked me to go last year to Uganda but it was during Thanksgiving. I said, ‘If you go in the summer, tell me because I want to go.’”
As someone who has regularly worked with English language learners in Rio Rico and Sahuarita schools, Patterson grew a deeper understanding of their experiences, as her Spanish is limited.
“I’ve always had a passion for helping children learn English and learn how to read and things like that so I’ve always had empathy for students coming from Mexico and not speaking the language…just how hard it must be for them throughout the school day,” she said. “Being immersed in it gave me a whole new appreciation for what students go through when they don’t know the language, because that’s how I was when I was in Guatemala.”
What stuck with her most was the kindness and excitement of the people at the school.
“It was so amazing how the teachers, staff and students just made us feel so welcome while we were there,” Patterson said. “They had two performances where they danced for us and we had reserved seats.”
“The last day we were there, every single student went through and gave all of us a hug, so we had 200 hugs and it was just very special.”
Chavez said her memories go back to the people.
“My favorite part of these trips and experiences is meeting people from all over the world,” she said. “I love making new connections and making new friends, which includes volunteers who go with us. They are always so interesting and you live with them for one to two weeks, so you really get to know them fairly well in that short time period.”
Tanzania and beyond
Chavez said each of their library projects is a different, based on the needs of the school.
They have made two other trips coming up – one to Uganda in October and one to San Antonio Aguas Calientes, Guatemala in November.
Next month, they will head to Tanzania to build a library from the ground up.
“That one is more heavy lifting, organizing furniture and unboxing books for shelves,” she said. “That one won’t have a programming component or teacher training, but hopefully in the coming years we will return and do some more of the model we just did in Guatemala.”
Chavez said they work on a tight budget and rely on donations to help them make the trips a possibility.
Along with financial donations, they accept used books in excellent or like-new condition. They also have Amazon wishlists on their website of books they would like.
Chavez said the libraries and books can be life changing.
“For kids in other countries to not have access to books, that’s a real disadvantage,” she said. “When they start school, that’s when they are supposed to learn English. So all of these books help with language acquisition and can help them learn about the world around them if they don’t have internet access.”
She knows firsthand how much books can make a difference in a child’s life. It’s how she learned English.
Chavez grew up in Sahuarita but knew no English when she started elementary school.
“My mom, even though she didn’t speak English, she knew that reading and education were important,” she said. “She would take me and my brothers to the Green Valley Library once a week. We would find a book, sit on the floor and look at pictures.”
“With that and school, somehow I learned to read and I was speaking English by the time I started second grade. That always stuck with me, the importance of reading and my mom taking me to the library, and me having access to all these books.”