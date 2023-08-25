Mandi Patterson

Mandi Patterson, a Mountain View Elementary School teacher, and a girl from Guatemala give a thumbs up last July.

 Contributed photo

Reading can open a world of possibilities for children and give young people a step up in life. But, in countries like Uganda and Guatemala, access to books – and how to use them – isn’t so easy.

Libraries for the World, a nonprofit based in Pima County, helps children around the globe by building libraries in their respective countries, providing training and donating books.



Tags

Load comments