The nonprofit organization behind a long-anticipated children’s museum in Nogales is giving up its possession of the former clubhouse at the city’s defunct Palo Duro Country Club.
Nogales City Attorney Michael Massee made the announcement Wednesday night during a meeting of the mayor and council.
“They’re basically tendering the possession of the building back to the city,” Massee explained.
“That’s unfortunate,” he added. “It was, you know, a vision that hasn’t come through.”
It comes after a years-long wait for the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum – a journey hindered by the pandemic and months of inactivity among the museum’s board of directors.
“It’s a shame. It’s a shame that this didn’t pan out. Because it would have been great,” Mayor Arturo Garino said during Wednesday’s meeting.
Massee told the council he’s been discussing the matter with an attorney representing the Santa Cruz Children’s Museum, Inc. The organization, a nonprofit, had been fixing up the buildings while it leased the facility in the Meadow Hills neighborhood from the city.
Massee said he and the nonprofit’s legal representative are considering “a walkaway.”
“We take possession,” Massee explained. “And that is actually ... a good result. Because when you’re talking about a commercial lease, and going through a legal process, it’s lengthy and expensive.”
Now, two things remain unclear: the fate of a museum meant for the community, and the future of the Palo Duro facility itself.
Vague destination
During Wednesday’s meeting, Garino expressed frustration with the decision.
“I just don’t understand why they just didn’t continue with it,” he added.
Massee cited the COVID-19 pandemic for the nonprofit’s decision to back out, along with a realization that “many, many more improvements are needed” for the museum to come to fruition.
Reached on Thursday afternoon, Santa Cruz Children’s Museum Board Member Evan Kory also acknowledged the pandemic as a debilitating factor in the museum’s journey – one that pushed the board’s activity into a lull. And, Kory added, the museum still needed someone to operate and oversee its everyday activities.
A key player in the museum’s conception – property owner Dino Panousopoulos – has worked for years to keep the project going. Panousopoulos even had exhibits set up and ready for display, according to Kory.
When the NI called Panousopoulos’ Nogales office on Thursday seeking comment on the museum project, the person answering the phone said he was not present. Panousopoulos did not respond to a voicemail message before press time.
While Garino pledged support for the museum and lamented the decision, he made one thing clear:
“It has to be a nonprofit organization to run a museum like this. It would be very hard for the city to be in charge of the museum,” he said.
Several council members questioned the nonprofit’s ability to walk away in the first place. Councilman Hector Bojorquez noted that the city had paid the the water and sewage expenses at the site, though it was determined that the nonprofit had not consumed the services – aside from the flat fees to activate the utilities.
Massee cited many improvements made in the time the organization did lease the building, and said the city will be able to take advantage of those repairs.
Going to court, he added, wasn’t something he was considering.
“Mr. Massee, is that your legal opinion?” Councilwoman Liza Montiel asked. (Massee is currently serving as simultaneously as city attorney and acting city manager.)
“My legal opinion is it’s probably not worth pursuing the amounts that would be owed,” Massee responded.
Still, Massee noted that it would be best to take back possession immediately and avoid possible vandalism of an abandoned building.
Avoiding abandonment
While the museum board’s lease with the Palo Duro property will draw to a close, the cluster of tile-roofed buildings remains unoccupied in Meadow Hills.
Montiel, along with Massee and Councilman Jorge Maldonado, urged some sort of upkeep of the space.
“Simple things, like cutting the grass and making it look presentable,” Montiel suggested.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger said a larger plan is in the works: the city, he explained, plans to move a unit of the Parks and Recreation Department into the vacant space.
The move, Kissinger explained, will allow city staff to better maintain the area – and, he added, it’ll create a new base for parks employees to oversee land in Meadow Hills.
“We feel we can do that very easily,” Kissinger said.