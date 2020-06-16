Facing an uncertain future, the Santa Cruz Humane Society took to Facebook last week to ask customers and friends of the Nogales-based nonprofit for financial assistance to help keep its shelter open for business.
The Humane Society – which operates the only no-kill shelter in the county, where it cares for lost and abandoned animals, provides low-cost medical treatments and rehabilitates animals for adoption – cited several coronavirus-related impacts that have threatened its budget for the coming year.
Soon after, dozens of people began commenting on the Facebook post to share photos of the pets they’ve adopted at the shelter and to express their eagerness to help the shelter stay open.
“The response we are getting, it’s just basically blowing me away,” Sue Rogers, board president of the Santa Cruz Humane Society, told the NI on Friday.
“But let’s put it this way, there’s no way we’ve reached our goal yet,” she added, explaining that the shelter hopes to make up for about $75,000 by the end of August.
A number of local nonprofits have seen their finances take a hit as a result of the COVID crisis. The problem is especially acute for organizations like the Humane Society that operate facilities and provide ongoing services that involve significant overhead costs.
Executive Director Vicki Barden of the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County said they’re looking at a shortfall of at least $200,000 after their two spring fundraisers in April and May were canceled.
And while the Nogales-based club is already closed during a time in which they’d normally operate longer hours to accommodate local kids during the summer, Barden remains hopeful that it can reopen in the coming fall.
“It’s going to be a struggle for all nonprofits, but the Boys and Girls Club is going to be here for the kids when we can get them safely back,” she said.
Barden explained that some of the sponsors of the club’s spring fundraisers still contributed their donations despite the events being canceled. But as the club’s fall Wine Festival fundraiser also looks dubious given the recommended social distancing measures, she’s still worried about how that could further affect the club’s budget.
“For a lot of kids, we’re the only place that they can go to because our membership is only $10 a year,” she said. “It’s really important for our kids and for our families, especially for those from the lower income brackets.”
Widespread effect
Several other local nonprofits were days away from holding major fundraising events when the crisis hit, and decided to cancel or postpone out of safety concerns.
The Nogales Woman’s Club cancelled its spring fashion show, an event that raises crucial funds for its reading and scholarship programs, that was scheduled for March 28. The Santa Cruz County Cowbelles had scheduled their fundraising ranch tour for the same date, but called it off, dealing a financial blow to the group’s scholarship and agricultural promotion efforts.
The Nogales Bicycle Classic, which raises funds for the Circles of Peace restorative justice program, was also scheduled for March 28. At first, organizers postponed it to May 16, but soon pushed that date back to Sept. 19.
The Rio Rico Historical Society cancelled a fundraising bus tour planned for March 28. It is now planning to hold another fundraiser – its annual rummage sale – on June 20 at its museum, but with social distancing measures in place to limit the number of people allowed inside.
For the Santa Cruz Humane Society, a major blow came after the organization was forced to cancel its golf tournament fundraiser in March to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The cancellation cost them approximately $15,000, said Rogers, the board president.
The animal shelter also hasn’t had many customers for its boarding services, since local families haven’t traveled for spring break or summer vacation due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition, the travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border preventing non-citizens and non-residents from crossing into Nogales have reduced the number of shoppers at the organization’s thrift store, located alongside the shelter on 232 E. Patagonia Highway.
“In between the thrift store and the boarding facility, that can bring in just around 35 to 40 percent of our quarterly funds to cover the overhead,” Rogers said, adding that the fall fundraiser scheduled for October was also looking shaky with the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.
As for the five full-time and three part-time employees working at the shelter, Rogers said, they are now working voluntarily without compensation because the shelter cannot afford to pay them in the meantime.
“They love and care for those animals in that shelter like nobody I’ve ever met before, and that shelter wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for them,” Rogers said of the staff.
Community response
After reading about the economic hardships that the Santa Cruz Humane Society is facing, at least one resident took it upon herself to gather a group of donors to contribute.
Adrienne Halpert of Patagonia quickly created a Facebook fundraiser to share among her friends, mostly in the Patagonia, Sonoita and Tucson areas.
“They’re donating because they love their animals, and they honor and respect what the Humane Society does to provide homes for animals in transition,” Halpert told the NI. “It’s such an essential part of being a human, to care for those who need caring for, be it two-legged or four-legged.”
By the time she closed her fundraiser, Halpert said, she had raised more than her original $1,000 goal with a total of $1,663.
In addition, a GoFundMe page showed the Santa Cruz Humane Society had received more than $3,600 as of Monday morning – a solid start, but still far from the online fundraiser’s goal of $50,000.
Rogers thanked the donors who have already contributed their part for the animals at the shelter, but stressed that the organization still had a long way to go.
“(It’s) just so overwhelming to me that this community doesn’t want to lose the shelter and I hope more people will understand that,” she said, adding that if they were to close down, “Unfortunately, we’d have to find other shelters that would take them or they would be taken over to animal control.”