In a packed auditorium at Rio Rico High School Thursday evening, Hermosa Project President Pat Risner attempted to address concerns over a potential manganese processing plant in Santa Cruz County.
But as residents wandered through the space, reviewing information provided by South32, questions lingered. One question in particular hung in the air: How would a manganese processing plant affect the health of local community members?
After browsing through the open house – hosted by South32 – Yolanda Robles, a Rio Rico resident with 10 grandchildren in the area, worried aloud over potential health-related ramifications.
“I still want to live,” she said. “I really love my life.”
At certain levels, breathing manganese dust or fumes can lead to health complications similar to those of Parkinson’s Disease – slowed movements, stiffness, depression and anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In recent weeks, South32 representatives have described a number of precautions for the facility, including community checks, sealed containers for transport, dust monitoring and exposure limits set well below the federal government’s recommendations.
As she left the meeting, resident Lisa Redpath said hearing about the community health checks made her feel more concerned – not less.
“Something’s going to happen,” she said.
The processing facility would support South32’s Hermosa Project – a mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains. For now, Risner said, no location has been determined for the facility, though he told the NI the plant would be constructed far from residential areas or schools.
“We have no plans to place that facility in Rio Rico,” he told scores of attendees. “We haven’t decided yet where that facility will be.”
Risner continued: “We do still prefer that facility to be in Santa Cruz County to maximize employment and economic benefits. But that is a preference, not a necessity.”
Not all residents appeared satisfied by Risner’s answer.
“Leave the county,” some of them shouted.
‘You get confused’
Thursday’s open house, had included a barrage of informational materials in English and Spanish, outlining the history and blueprint of the Hermosa Project. But speaking to the NI, Maria Cristina Renteria expressed a need for more Spanish-language resources, aside from the informational packets – for instance, Spanish speakers who could answer her questions about the mining operations and potential new facilities.
“You get confused,” Renteria said, sitting outside the auditorium with her husband and friends.
Renteria, who takes regular walks through Rio Rico, wondered how potential pollution would affect her and her family’s livelihood.
“We need more information,” she stated.
The U.S. Occupational and Safety Health Administration – more commonly known as OSHA – has established a manganese permissible exposure limit of 5 milligrams per cubic meter, not to be exceeded at any time.
Those regulations aren’t stringent enough to shield workers from health impacts, according to Dr. Brad Racette, a neurologist in the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and chair of neurology at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, who has studied manganese exposure for nearly two decades.
“There’s a pretty strong consensus in the manganese health effects field that the OSHA exposure limits are far too high,” he said.
Speaking to the NI last Tuesday, Risner said South32 sets a limit of 0.05 milligrams per cubic meter – 100 times lower than the federal regulations. The 0.05-milligram limit, Risner said, is determined by health recommendations in the United Kingdom.
Another organization – the American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists – recommends an even lower exposure limit at 0.02 milligrams per cubic meter for workers.
“Their recommendation is the manganese exposure limits should be far lower” compared to OSHA, said Racette.
But, he added, the ACGIH recommendations are not binding – they’re not requirements.
Meanwhile, South32’s role in other countries has bubbled to the surface repeatedly for residents who’ve expressed concern over the mine’s local presence.
“The history is dismal,” said Gerry Navarro, a Rio Rico resident.
Those records have been well-documented: Over the past year, investigative outlet Carte Blanche, and later the Washington Post, reported on long-term Parkinsonian symptoms among South32 mine workers in South Africa.
Risner, however, has continued to point to the Hermosa Project – and the processing facility – as next-generation, first-of-their-kind projects.
“There is no analog for that facility … You’re not going to find an image of one of these online,” he said. “You’re not going to find a video of one of these online.”
Shifting sentiments
During Thursday’s open house, some residents described a shift in their sentiments over South32’s local presence.
Kalani Kanae, who lives in east Rio Rico, said he’d been hesitant, at first, to oppose the project completely. That changed as Kanae attempted to find information about health effects and water supply.
“As I’ve asked questions today, I’m not getting the straight answer,” he said.
Kanae, who grew up in Hawaii, recounted his own experience in witnessing industrial development – large-scale pineapple farms, which used toxic pesticides.
“I know the devastation that chemicals can (have) in people’s lives,” he added.
Describing Rio Rico and Nogales, Kanae said he still wanted to see development.
“Development,” he added, “that would be beneficial to the community.”
And as the potential expansion of South32 came into play earlier this summer, resident Gerry Navarro said he’d wanted to look at both sides of the issue, and at previous community meetings, has cited a need for local employment opportunities.
By Thursday’s open house, however, Navarro said he was leaning more against the project than before, after researching the health effects of manganese exposure.
“And it is bad,” he said.
Though he plans to take a free tour of the mine in the fall – something South32 offers to members of the public – Navarro noted that he was “not convinced” by the answers he’d received so far.
“You can’t get your health back,” he added.