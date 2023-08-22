Hermosa Project

Hermosa Project President Pat Risner fields questions from residents, many of whom expressed concern over environmental and health impacts of a potential manganese processing facility in Santa Cruz County.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

In a packed auditorium at Rio Rico High School Thursday evening, Hermosa Project President Pat Risner attempted to address concerns over a potential manganese processing plant in Santa Cruz County.

But as residents wandered through the space, reviewing information provided by South32, questions lingered. One question in particular hung in the air: How would a manganese processing plant affect the health of local community members?

The Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains.


