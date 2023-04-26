The family of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by Nogales police earlier this month has taken the first formal step in suing the city and two officers over the incident.
Along with the notice of claim served to the city last Friday, the family of Edrei Toledo Ochoa and their lawyers have released a new cell phone video of the fatal encounter outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road.
Two other phone videos emerged soon after the April 10 incident, circulating through social media and local news outlets.
The third and most recent video, however, provides a longer look at the interaction between Ochoa and police in the moments leading up to the shooting.
The footage shows Ochoa standing, kneeling, walking and spinning as police shout warnings at the Nogales man.
“I will (expletive) shoot you, do you understand that? Get on the ground,” an officer shouts at one point as Ochoa crouches and clasps his own hands over his face.
An attorney representing Ochoa’s family disclosed the video to the NI last Friday afternoon, along with a copy of the notice of claim. The City Attorney’s Office also provided a copy of the documents on Tuesday in response to queries from the NI.
Pointing to the evidence contained in all three videos, the notice, produced by the office of Tucson attorney Paul Gattone, alleges that the officers used excessive force.
“Undoubtedly, the officers acted outrageously by pointing their firearms at Mr. Ochoa for several minutes, without justification,” the document says.
As a result, the family alleges, Ochoa “experienced fear and apprehension” for several minutes before the officers Tased and then shot him.
“The individual officers are liable because they committed assault on Mr. Ochoa without legal privilege or justification,” the notice says.
“The City of Nogales,” the document continues, “is liable … on account of their gross negligence in failing to adequately recruit, train, and discipline the individual officers.”
So far, authorities have revealed few details about the fatal shooting and the events leading up to it, citing an ongoing investigation headed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The day after the shooting, the Nogales Police Department published a brief narrative that said Ochoa had been seen putting on “what appeared to be a ballistic vest” and was carrying a gun. Once an officer made contact, Ochoa allegedly “became combative” and brandished knives, according to the NPD statement.
None of the three known bystander videos shows the initial contact between Ochoa and police; instead, each video begins with a standoff already in progress.
The new footage, shot from inside a car, presents a complex chain of events. In part of the video, Ochoa’s hands appear completely empty; during other moments of the dark, low-resolution video, it’s not clear whether he is carrying anything in his hands.
And while the NPD statement said officers had instructed Ochoa to drop the knives he was holding multiple times, there is no clear evidence of those commands in the audio portion of the footage.
A notice of claim is a necessary first step in suing a government agency such as the City of Nogales. Under Arizona law, the city has 60 days to resolve the claim. After that, Ochoa’s mother and brother can move forward with formal litigation.
The notice served to the city last Friday says the claim could be settled for $5 million.
Reached this week, City Attorney Jose Luis Machado and Police Chief Roy Bermudez declined to comment on the content of the claim.
‘Get on the ground’
The video of the shooting released by the family is considerably longer than the other two, spanning nearly two minutes. It’s also filmed with more proximity to Ochoa and the officers – offering new details.
At the start of the video, two police cruisers can be seen parked outside the Circle K. Ochoa stands about 10 feet away from the officers, hands raised in the air for at least 15 seconds. His palms are open and hands are empty.
“Hey, get on the ground,” an officer can be heard shouting at Ochoa.
Ochoa backs away slowly, clasping his hands together in a prayer-like gesture. He kneels onto the cement. As he crouches, Ochoa wraps his arms around his head, covering his eyes and face.
The officers continue to shout commands at Ochoa.
“Get on the ground, now!” a voice can be heard saying.
“I will (expletive) shoot you, do you understand that?” a voice shouts at Ochoa. “Get on the ground.”
Slowly, Ochoa straightens his legs and stands, his arms still wrapped around his face. In the video, he does not move toward the officers.
The voices continue: “Get on the ground, dude.”
Ochoa continues to stand, appearing to back away slightly. He raises his hands – one in front of his chest, the other in front of his face. The video is dark and grainy; it’s unclear whether he’s holding anything in his hands. Ochoa stands still for more than 15 seconds as the officers continue to yell.
Then, Ochoa stands and spins in place. He faces the cops again, hands on his hips. A dog runs around nearby.
As the officers command Ochoa to remove his hands, he lifts his hands away from his waist.
An officer then Tases him. As Ochoa reacts, backing away and pulling at the Taser’s darts and wires, the officer draws a gun and continues to approach him. Altogether, three officers draw their guns and aim at Ochoa.
Then, Ochoa begins walking toward the officers. As they back away, the officers open fire.
Multiple shots ring out, and Ochoa falls backwards onto the ground. As Ochoa lays motionless on the cement, three more shots reverberate.
One of the other bystander videos, recorded from farther away but with a less obstructed view of the shooting itself, shows Ochoa with an object resembling a holster strapped to his belt. He waves his arms and appears to pull something from his left front pants pocket before turning away from the officers.
With his back to police, Ochoa raises his arms in the air and seems to hold something in his right hand. The person recording the video says, in Spanish, "He's armed."
A few seconds later, the police open fire.
‘Information and belief’
According to the family’s notice of claim, an NPD officer had been eating at a nearby food truck when he “decided to approach Ochoa on foot” near the Circle K around 7:45 p.m. on April 10.
The officer demanded to see Ochoa’s identification, according to the document.
The notice does not specifically state a source of this information, saying only that the family and their lawyers had constructed the narrative “upon information and belief.”
Then, at 7:49 p.m., it says, the officer requested backup – something reflected in 911 dispatch logs obtained by the NI.
From there, the narrative refers to the video evidence.
“Approximately two minutes before the fatal shots rang out, Mr. Ochoa can be seen with hands raised above his head,” the notice states.
The six-page document specifically names two NPD officers allegedly involved in the shooting. One of the officers, the notice alleges, has a years-long history of using excessive force as a Nogales police officer.
However, the NI has been unable to independently verify the names of the officers, and whether they were the individuals who opened fire on Ochoa.
Reached Friday, an attorney for the Paul Gattone Law Office said the identities had been confirmed by a source, though the attorney declined to name the source.
Citing the open DPS investigation, Bermudez himself declined to confirm whether the officers named in the notice of claim were, indeed, the same individuals who opened fire on Ochoa.
The NPD news release of April 11 also didn’t name the officers, saying only that one had been with the department for more than two years, and the other for more than eight years.
Gattone has taken on similar cases in the past. The civil rights attorney is also representing the family of Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a 39-year-old truck driver who was shot and killed by local police in 2021 after an hour-long pursuit. The suit continues to progress through federal court.