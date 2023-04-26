NPD cruiser
File photo by Murphy Woodhouse

The family of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by Nogales police earlier this month has taken the first formal step in suing the city and two officers over the incident.

Along with the notice of claim served to the city last Friday, the family of Edrei Toledo Ochoa and their lawyers have released a new cell phone video of the fatal encounter outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road.

The lawyer and family of Edrei Ochoa Toledo released this cellphone recording of the fatal police shooting at the Circle K on Mariposa Road on April 10, 2023. WARNING: Graphic content and strong language.

