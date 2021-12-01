November 2021 was the second-warmest month of November in the local area in the 21 years for which National Weather Service data was available.
According to the NWS in Tucson, the average daily high temperature at the Nogales International Airport last month was 79.2 degrees. The only month of November since 2001 that saw a hotter daily high came in 2017, when it was 82.3.
The normal daily high at the airport in November during that span is 73.4.
The average daily low last month, 42.3, was also above average, but a little closer to the normal low for November of 40.1 degrees. There have been six Novembers since 2021 that had a warmer average daily low.
The hottest moments last month came on Nov. 5 and 6, when the mercury topped out at 87 at the airport. The coldest came on Nov. 28, when the temperature dipped to 36.
There were no single-day temperature records established at the airport last month.
The coldest November in the past 21 years came in 2004, when the average daily high was 64.7 and the low was 35.8.
Meanwhile, November 2021 was predictably dry, with several rain gauges in Santa Cruz County recording no measurable precipitation during the month. There were reading of 0.12 total inches at two gauges in Nogales, and 0.24 inches at Calabasas Canyon, a few miles west of Nogales.