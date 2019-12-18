The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the following results for its inspections of local food establishments in November.
A score of “excellent” means no critical violations; “satisfactory” means critical violations noted and corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; “needs improvement” means critical violations not corrected prior to the completion of the inspection; and “unacceptable” means gross, unsanitary conditions representing an imminent health hazard.
- Agua Rica Water Store, Nogales: Excellent
- Arizona Magoo Food Truck, Rio Rico: Unacceptable (Nov. 25), Needs Improvement (Nov. 26)
- Circle K, Patagonia Road, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Coatimundi Middle School, Rio Rico: Excellent
- Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Copper Brothel Brewery, Sonoita: Excellent
- Coronado Elementary School, Nogales: Excellent
- El Mercado, Tubac: Excellent
- El Sabroso Restaurant, Rio Rico: Satisfactory
- Exquisito Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Mountain View RV Ranch, Amado: Excellent
- Our Lady of the Angels Church, Sonoita: Excellent
- Ovens of Patagonia: Excellent
- Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center: Excellent
- Pizza Hut, Nogales: Excellent
- Pizzapollis, Nogales: Satisfactory
- Sacred Heart School, Nogales: Excellent
- Sacred Treasures, Tubac: Excellent
- Safeway, Nogales: Excellent
- Scotty’s, Nogales: Excellent
- St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Patagonia: Excellent
- Starbucks (Safeway), Nogales: Excellent
- Tubac Golf Resort Gift Shop: Excellent
- Villa's Market No. 1, Ocean Garden Drive, Nogales: Satisfactory (Nov. 12), Excellent (Nov. 12)
- Zula's Restaurant, Nogales: Satisfactory