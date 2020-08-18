In the early morning of Aug. 1, a man called 911 and told a dispatcher at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office that he and another man had strayed from a group that crossed into the United States. The caller said they didn’t have any food or water, and his cell phone plotted to a remote desert area almost due south of Peña Blanca Lake.
The next day, a Rio Rico resident called about a man who’d approached the caller’s house on Camino Agua Fria and asked to turn himself in to the U.S. Border Patrol; On Aug. 5, Nogales police officers arrested at least one undocumented person near Morley Avenue; and on Saturday, Aug. 15, a sheriff’s deputy encountered a pair of undocumented men near Pendleton Drive and Cabana Court in Rio Rico, according to call logs.
The Nogales Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office have long responded to reports of undocumented migrants or calls for help from those lost in the desert, but those calls have been coming in more frequently in recent weeks.
Sheriff’s deputies apprehended at least 44 undocumented migrants in the first nearly two weeks of August, according to department statistics provided on Aug. 13. That’s more than any other full month in at least two years, and it’s more than a third of the total apprehensions that deputies made in 2018 and 2019.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Santiago Gonzales, a department spokesman, said the uptick has been noticeable. “I think it’s just keeping everybody a little more busy these days,” he said.
At the Nogales Police Department, officers recorded far more migrant apprehensions this July than in the same month last year, according to NPD statistics. (The department made 10 apprehensions in the first 12 days of August 2020; its August 2019 total was 21.)
And, though they account for a small fraction of total calls related to undocumented individuals, the Sheriff’s Office also saw an uptick in search-and-rescue operations for migrants in July, when the agency launched six efforts to find lost migrants, more than any other monthly total since at least 2018.
But the recent rise in migrants arrested by local law enforcement officers doesn’t necessarily reflect a larger trend.
Across the Southwest border, approximately 38,000 migrants were apprehended in July 2020, a little more than half of the nearly 72,000 apprehended in July 2019, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics.
In the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector – which includes Nogales and all of Arizona’s border region except for the area around Yuma – the number of apprehensions rose in July compared to last year. But the increase was relatively modest, from 4,129 in July 2019 to 5,590 in July 2020.
“It’s just one of those things that for whatever reason increases, and then eventually goes back down,” Gonzales said of the recent rise in local apprehensions.
Whatever the reason, the calls are coming from all corners of Santa Cruz County, including remote stretches of desert, rural roads and residential areas.
“It goes from people being lost in the desert because of the elements, to (a local resident reporting), ‘Hey, you know what, this house is supposed to be vacant and I just saw people enter the house,’” Gonzales said. “Citizen complaints of suspicious activity – we go over there and check it out and it turns out to be a stash house for (migrants).”
NPD Chief Roy Bermudez noted that, in keeping with health and safety recommendations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local residents are spending more time at home.
“With the stay-at-home order, there’s more people at home that are reporting suspicious activity, such as vehicles and people, and stuff like that. So that’s what we’re attributing this rise in apprehensions to,” he said, adding that the majority of recent apprehensions made by NPD officers stemmed from traffic stops.
Bermudez said many of the calls come from close to the border, on roads like Morley Avenue, Adams Street, or to the east of the city in the Royal Road area.
Javier De La Ossa, supervisor of the Communications Division at the Sheriff’s Office, said that the department has searched for lost migrants in remote areas west of Nogales near Peña Blanca Lake, as well as in the southeastern part of the county. But the most common location of search-and-rescue missions is the Madera Canyon area, northeast of Tubac.
He added that migrants who make distress calls from that area have often been walking for several days and may have sustained an injury, or were separated from the group that they were walking with, as apparently happened to the Aug. 1 caller.
Officers from both the Sheriff’s Office and NPD can work overtime shifts dedicated to border and immigration-related duties under the federally-funded Operation Stonegarden. Officers on Stonegarden duty typically respond to calls related to undocumented migrants, which Gonzales said means deputies on regular patrol haven’t been overwhelmed by the rise in calls about migrants.
The local agencies both turn detained migrants over to the U.S. Border Patrol.
Policy changes
The rise in local migrant apprehensions comes in the context of changing federal policies surrounding asylum and deportation that have been implemented in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Trump administration has effectively halted asylum proceedings, leaving thousands of migrants in limbo, many waiting in Mexican border towns after being returned under the so-called Migrant Protection Protocols. And, citing COVID-19 health risks related to bringing new detainees into immigration detention facilities, the Border Patrol has started sending undocumented border-crossers back to Mexico quickly and without any legal proceedings, an action known as Title 42 expulsion.
CBP statistics show that, across the Southwest border, 38,347 migrants were arrested in July and 35,056 were sent to Mexico under Title 42, a rate of about 91 percent. A spokesman said that statistics on Title 42 expulsions specifically in the Tucson Sector were not available, citing ongoing lawsuits against CBP related to the new policy.
An Aug. 10 story in The New York Times that quoted migrants staying at the San Juan Bosco shelter in Nogales, Sonora, suggested that the combination of slowed asylum processing and the rapid “expulsions” – which means migrants who are apprehended avoid immigration detention and quickly have another chance to try crossing – created an incentive for migrants to try their luck at crossing through the desert.
Joanna Williams, director of education at the Kino Border Initiative, a nonprofit that serves migrants and deportees in Nogales, Sonora, said that the Title 42 expulsion process could affect people seeking to reunite with family in the United States after being deported, but didn’t have as large an impact on those attempting to migrate for other reasons.
“Pre-March, individuals who were trying to get back to their kids in the U.S. were being put in jail for several months if they were apprehended, because they had that previous deportation on their record,” she said. “So that is a consideration: ‘Can I try to get back to my kids and not be in jail for several months?’”
Williams said that individuals seeking to reunite with family typically constitute about six percent of all migrants served by KBI, but recently they made up about 12 percent.
The CBP spokesman declined to answer questions about whether Title 42 might encourage would-be migrants to cross the border.
But with Title 42 implemented across the country – even at the U.S.-Canada border – any impact of the policy wouldn’t explain the recent rise in migrant apprehensions specific to Santa Cruz County.
For now, that means county authorities aren’t sure what’s behind the surge, even as they continue arresting greater numbers of migrants in the local area.
“I don’t attribute it to any particular reason,” Gonzales said. “It’s just one of those things that seems like it’s on the uptick right now.”