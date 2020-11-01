The Nogales Police Department said it arrested two adults and two juveniles on Saturday following an incident in which a man reportedly displayed a handgun toward a group of Trump supporters.
According to a news release from NPD, officers responded to the 200 block of Mariposa Road shortly past noon on Saturday in response to a group of people who were not wearing masks. Once on scene, officers determined that mask-less people were part of a group of Trump supporters.
Meanwhile, NPD said it received another 911 call that a man had displayed a handgun toward the Trump fans. Additional information indicated that the suspect had been in a black sedan.
Officers located the vehicle and the male suspect in a parking lot, as well as another male and two females nearby.
When the NPD officers attempted to detain a male suspect, the others attempted to intervene and were ultimately arrested themselves, the department said.
NPD identified the detainees as Stephanie Andrade, 22, of Rio Rico; Ricardo Rivera, 23, of Tucson; a 16-year-old female from Rio Rico; and a 14-year-old male from Rio Rico.
Charges include aggravated assault on a peace officer, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, threatening and intimidation, endangerment, and recklessly displaying a deadly weapon, though it wasn't immediately clear which suspects faced which charges.