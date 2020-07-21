More than 80 drivers were cited in Nogales for handheld phone use in the first year following rules that made all but handsfree cell phone use while driving unlawful.
Approximately three-quarters of the citations – 64 out of a total of 85 – came in the first two months of full enforcement, July and August 2019, according to data provided by the Nogales Police Department.
The citations slowed down after that, with a total of 21 from September 2019 to June 2020.
NPD Cpl. Oscar Mesta said the numbers mean the rules are having their intended effect.
“We have been noticing more and more drivers utilizing bluetooth technology in their vehicles,” he said in an emailed statement.
Nogales police issued a total of 204 warnings under the handsfree rules from July 2019 to June 2020. The highest monthly total for warnings came this June, when officers handed out 42, according to the data.
Mesta said that was because of a “traffic enforcement detail” the department carried out in June.
A local handsfree ordinance went into effect in city limits last summer, with officers issuing verbal warnings in June and citations beginning in July. A similar state law was passed earlier in 2019, but the state rule included a warning period – meaning that police couldn’t issue citations for violations – until January 2020.
Last year, City Attorney Mike Massee said that the local ordinance could be enforced until the warning period for the state law expired on Jan. 1, 2020, at which point the state regulation would supersede the local rule.
In August 2019, NPD provided a spreadsheet to the NI showing that a total of 50 drivers were stopped for violating the ordinance in July 2019 and officers issued citations to 40 of those. Mesta said those were just for violations under the city ordinance, while the numbers provided more recently included violations of the city and the state rules.
Both the state and local regulations include some exemptions,including allowing phone use in emergency situations.
The state law also has an exemption for drivers who are “parked or stopped,” including at a red light or railroad crossing.
The City of Nogales ordinance exempted drivers stopped “at a location in which the vehicle can safely remain stationary,” but not those “temporarily stopped because of traffic, a traffic light or stop sign or otherwise.”
Fines for violation of the state law start at $75 to $149 for a first offense and rise to $150 to $250 for second and subsequent offenses.
The city ordinance imposed fines of $50 for a first offense, $100 for a second and $200 for subsequent infractions.
Last June, shortly after the Nogales City Council approved the local ordinance, a Nogales woman was killed in a head-on crash on Mariposa Road. At the time, NPD said a preliminary investigation had revealed that the driver of the other car was possibly texting or using social media at the time of the collision.
That case was transferred to the Arizona Attorney’s General’s Office in April and a search of online court records last week didn’t turn up any charges in the case.