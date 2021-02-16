A police dispatcher in Coolidge, Ariz. reached out to the Nogales Police Department on Jan. 28, connecting an NPD communications officer in a three-way call with a Spanish-speaking man who had called 911 seeking help in the community south of Phoenix.
“The two men from the prison are here,” the distressed caller blurted out in Spanish about four seconds into the recording, before the Coolidge dispatcher could say anything.
Soon after, the female dispatcher asked the NPD officer for assistance with Spanish-English interpretations. The NPD call-taker quickly tried to get the man’s attention, asking for his address and how he could help.
“Can you hear me?” the NPD officer asked in Spanish after receiving no response.
“Yes, I said the two men from prison are at my house,” the man said in Spanish, the sounds of panting and shuffling audible from his end of the line.
“The police just got here. OK, thank you,” he said before abruptly disconnecting the call.
A couple of hours later, breaking news headlines informed the public that two violent prisoners who had escaped from a state prison in Florence on Jan. 23 had been arrested in the neighboring town of Coolidge. The man whose frantic call was routed 130 miles south to Nogales had helped lead law enforcement to the escapees.
NPD’s role in the incident was part of a service that its communications division delivers to other police agencies in Arizona.
“We do receive these calls from time to time. It’s just a courtesy that we do to get the job done because, no matter where you are and where you’re calling from, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Communications Supervisor Steve Sneed said.
Most law enforcement agencies, Sneed said, use third-party translation services for connecting with callers who speak languages other than English, similar to those services used in the medical field. However, in urgent situations, it’s quicker for them to opt for a call to Nogales dispatchers, rather than waiting to be connected with a interpreter.
Although Spanish-speaking skills are not part of the job requirements at NPD, Sneed said all 10 dispatchers at the department are bilingual. That makes it an easy choice when their colleagues in other Arizona cities need urgent assistance with Spanish-to-English interpretation.
“Luckily, they know that if they call Nogales, someone there will translate,” he said.
Throughout his 18 years working as a dispatcher and a supervisor at NPD’s communications division, Sneed said, he has seen dispatchers take a “handful” of translation calls for other agencies. And even though the call about the two inmates was very short and gave away limited information, Sneed said that it’s those types of calls that bring the dispatchers great satisfaction.
“Sometimes we don’t get closure… Once the officer gets there, we just hear the dead click,” he said, adding that the Coolidge call brought finality and satisfaction once NPD officers saw the headlines that the two inmates had been found and arrested.
He added that those types of calls highlight the important work that happens behind the scenes, among the staff at police communications divisions, during 911 calls.
“Until the officer gets there, we are their eyes and ears based on the information that we’re receiving,” Sneed said. “It’s kind of like we’re the unknown heroes. That’s the way we like to think of it.”